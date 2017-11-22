Australians homes and apartments are getting smaller, new research shows

By on
Sydney Homes
Workers renovate a house in the Sydney suburb of Cammeray, Australia, August 3, 2015. Reuters/David Gray

Australian properties are the smallest in two decades as apartment-living slashes the size of the average new dwelling, recent research shows. Despite this, Aussie homes still rank as some of the largest globally.

The average size of a new home is 189.8 square metres, 2.7 percent less than the 2015-2016 financial year, the CommSec Home Size Report has revealed. Tasmania is the home to the smallest houses, with 195.5 square metres average.

Victorians are building and living in Australia’s largest houses at 242.8 square metres. In South Australia and Western Australia, the average size of houses has lifted.

South Australia built the largest homes on record going back 30 years. McMansions are still being built, but there are fewer of them. The average house is now much larger compared to 20 years ago at 233.3 square metres, the largest in four years.

The shift towards apartments has considerably changed the figures. This is specifically seen in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

All these cities have recently been through record building booms in the past few years and are now seeing fresh unit supply. Apartments have become smaller as well.

Smaller spaces for singles and couples

The average apartment from 2004 to 2009 was 140 square metres. This is comparable to 130 square metres this year, based on the CommSec research.

The smallest apartments at 95.8 square metres are located in Canberra. The largest are found in the Northern Territory at 154.5 square metres. New South Wales, Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania have averages under 130 square metres.

According to CommSec chief economist Craig James, the increasing popularity of semi-detached homes also affects the decline in the average dwelling size. “Generation Y, millennial couples and small families want to live closer to work, cafes, restaurants, shopping and airports and are giving up living space for better proximity to these desirable amenities,” he said.

Urban Taskforce chief executive Chris Johnson said the modern developments are also influenced by accessibility and affordability. He explained that the people who live in apartments are more likely to be single people or couples who prefer smaller spaces.

Johnson added location is another factor. He said a number of apartment dwellers want to be very close to the action.

This, however, is expensive, hence the move to smaller spaces. And although apartments are becoming smaller, these spaces have also become more liveable with bigger windows and open-plan layouts.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
LeBron James backs Colin Kaepernick: 'NFL is keeping him out'
Lewis Hamilton rips Sebastian Vettel: 'Don't ever disrespect me again'
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Chicago Med' season 3 premiere ‘Speak Your Truth’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 22: Robert’s lump could be malignant
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 21-22: Patient Six walks down memory lane
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car