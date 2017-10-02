Australians continue to raise household debt, RBA finds

By on
Reserve Bank of Australia
An office worker walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in central Sydney, Australia, March 1, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

Australians continue to raise household debt at a rate more than twice than that of their income growth. Housing credit rose a further 0.5 percent in August from July, latest data from the Reserve Bank of Australia has revealed.

It is said to be an imbalance in the economy, which alarms global ratings agencies. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development puts the nation’s household debt at more than 200 percent of incomes.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is also alarmed. There are fears that too much debt might snuff out consumer spending, which is a main driver of economic growth.

Economic downturn

"The slowdown in credit for investor housing appears to have abated following the new regulatory measures enacted by APRA earlier in the year," the economist said, according to Fox Business. She added that the high level of household debt could “badly exacerbate the next economic downturn when it comes.”

The RBA has long emphasised the risks to the economy of the debt build-up. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority announced further curbs for lending to property investors earlier this year, rivalling lending for owner-occupier property.

The RBA also welcomed a stronger pace of job creation. But the consumer’s current burden is expected to take a long time to ease, if wages were to nudge up.

In minutes of one of its policy meetings, the RBA said wages and inflation had remained low but stable, adding it was expected to remain the case for some time. It is still unable to raise interest rates amid weak inflation and wages growth, and interest rates cut appears equally as unlikely.

Housing credit

Furthermore, housing credit grew a further 6.6 percent from a year earlier. It is comparable with wages growth of less than 2 percent on-year and incomes growth as weak as it has been since the last recession.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia economist Gareth Aird said housing credit growth runs at more than double the rate of growth in household income. The country’s household debt-to-income ratio has edged up in August to another record high.

The pipeline for housing credit is still relatively robust regardless of regulatory moves to tighten the criteria around lending to property investors. St George Bank economist Janu Chan said that lending for investor housing credit is still a key driver of credit growth more broadly. Last month, investors' credit rose 0.5 percent compared to a 0.4 percent increase in July.

TheRealNews/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanour battery
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Deadpool 2’ team supports Children's Wish British Columbia & Yukon
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lady Tremaine using ‘capitalism’
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The internal battle of Morgan
‘Outlander’ season 3: Funny behind-the-scenes of that first kiss scene
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Ray hunts Sam's problem source
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 ‘Mister Lucky’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Frank must attend a parade
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 ‘Ghosts of the Past’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car