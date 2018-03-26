Australian retail banks required to sign up to new code of practice

The central business district (CBD) of Melbourne can be seen from the area located along the Yarra River called Southbank located in Melbourne, Australia, July 27, 2016.

The central business district (CBD) of Melbourne can be seen from the area located along the Yarra River called Southbank located in Melbourne, Australia, July 27, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

Retail banks in Australia will be required for the first time to sign up to a new Banking Code of Practice as a condition of membership to the Australian Banking Association (ABA). The new Code has been updated so it can better meet community standards.

Currently awaiting approval from ASIC, the new Code will be enforceable and binding. Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh said the new Code was an important ramp up of the industry’s efforts to improve culture and conduct.

“In the past it was up to each individual bank if they wanted to sign up however this new customer focussed Code will become compulsory for all ABA members with a retail presence,” Bligh said in a media release. She said the new code will be binding, enforceable by law, forming part of relevant customer contracts and will be monitored by an independent body.

Bligh added that Australian customers expect their banks to operate in an appropriate and ethical way when they apply for a credit card, home, small business loan or other financial product. She recognised that much work still needs to be done, but pointed out that banks in Australia are serious about real reform which addresses conduct and culture, with the Banking Code of Practice a cornerstone of these efforts.

She added that the industry is committed to true reform that will rebuild trust with the Australian community. Bligh believes that the new Code a significant step in the right direction.

The new Code outlined significant changes for individuals and small businesses. These include plain English contracts, ending unsolicited offers of credit card increases, the mandated ability for customers to cancel a credit card online and improved transparency around fees by telling customers about service fees immediately before they occur.

“Once approved by ASIC, the Code will deliver changes across the board with plain English contracts for small business, no more unsolicited offers to increase credit card limits, greater transparency around fees and customers having an ability to cancel a card online – just to name a few,” Bligh said. There will be a 12-month implementation period for the Code once it gets approval from ASIC.

The Banking Code Compliance Committee (BCCC) will oversee and monitor compliance with the code. The committee is allowed to investigate breaches of the Code and apply sanctions if needed. Making the code compulsory is another step in the banks' efforts to rebuild trust with the community.