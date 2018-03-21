Australian banks roll out programs to increase financial literacy, access to products

By on
A National Australia Bank (NAB) logo is pictured on an automated teller machine (ATM) in central Sydney September 12, 2014.
A National Australia Bank (NAB) logo is pictured on an automated teller machine (ATM) in central Sydney September 12, 2014. Reuters/David Gray/File Photo

Banks in Australia are rolling out new programs that seek to help thousands of Aussies increase their financial literacy and improve their access to financial products. Banks deliver some significant initiatives such as assistance in setting up bank accounts, budgeting workshops and fast online loans.

A number of Australians from recently arrived refugees to customers experiencing domestic violence are benefited from Australia banks’ roll out of new programs. The latest G20 meeting’s ultimate goal is said to be “financial inclusion.”

Good Shepherd Microfinance spearheaded the most recent G20 meeting. Australian Banking Association (ABA) CEO Anna Bligh said at the Financial Inclusion Action Plan Program event that the results showed the trial was successful and was helping thousands of people across Australia.

“Starting a bank account, obtaining a loan for a fridge and other basic financial needs can be foreign to some in our community, such as newly arrived refugees and the long term homeless,” Bligh said. She pointed out that it is important for banks to play their part to ensure that “vulnerable people” obtain the support they need and that they are included in the financial system.

Bligh added that thousands of the country’s most vulnerable have been helped through the pilot programs. Westpac, NAB, the Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, Bank Australia and Suncorp were among the banks that run these programs.

She said it is the goal of the ABA to boost the cooperation between banks on this significant initiative and consider technology’s role in financial inclusion. Bank Australia and Suncorp have assisted several customers with key results from the trial. “Essentials by AAI” insurance by Suncorop has been taken up by over 1,000 people on low incomes.

Over 600 recently arrived refugees were supported by Commonwealth Bank’s assistance program. NAB’s support made the development and launch of Speckle possible. Speckle is a cheap, fast online cash loans from Good Shepherd Microfinance.

The Westpac Group supports The Salvation Army, which delivers the “You’re The Boss” financial well-being program. It helps those experiencing financial challenges to better manage their money and debt. Nearly 1,800 people attended workshops throughout 2016-17, and 87.5 percent of participants reported making a change.

Bank Australia has run budgeting and savings workshops. MoneyMinded workshops by ANZ reached 49,306 people last year and a further 1,268 completed the program online. Bligh said the ABA congratulates the banks that participated and looks forward to the programs growing across the finance sector.

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star likely back on Friday
Roger Federer praises Juan Martin del Potro after Indian Wells final loss
Lionel Messi: 'Russia 2018 could be my last World Cup'
Lionel Messi: 'Russia 2018 could be my last World Cup'
Kagiso Rabada cleared to play Cape Town Test against Australia
Kagiso Rabada cleared to play Cape Town Test against Australia
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Two episodes filmed
‘Vikings’ season 6: Alex Høgh Andersen shares picture
‘Outlander’ season 4: Producers and cast tease a possible scene
The Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy, releases employees from NDAs
'Avengers: Infinity War' will be the main focus before Guardians movie
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn confirms his third film
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for March 20-23: Hope betrays Steffy
'The Bold and the Beautiful' March 20-23 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car