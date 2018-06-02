Australian minimum wage to increase by 3.5% from July 1

By @chelean on
An Australian one dollar coin can be seen amongst various other Australian coins at a store in Sydney, Australia, February 11, 2016.
An Australian one dollar coin can be seen amongst various other Australian coins at a store in Sydney, Australia, February 11, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

Minimum wage in Australia will increase by 3.5 percent from July 1. The Fair Work Commission cited strong economic forecast in setting the new minimum wage at $18.93 per hour or $719.20 per week.

The increase means about two million workers will receive $18.93 per hour starting the first of July. It is still below the $50 a week increase that the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) argued workers need to cope with the rising cost of living. The Australian Industry Group, on the other hand, wanted a $12.50 increase.

But commission president Iain Ross said it would not be feasible for such an increase because it would risk low-skilled workers lose employment. “Such adverse effects will impact on those groups who are already marginalised in the labour market and on households vulnerable to poverty due to loss of employment or hours,” he said.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said that while the increase was not enough to guarantee workers a living wage, it was a “step forward.”

Greens workplace relations spokesman Adam Bandt was not satisfied with the increase. He said it would still leave many full-time workers living in poverty.

“Almost one in four people in poverty is working full-time, and even though the economy is apparently strong, this decision will still leave many full-time workers living in poverty,” he said. “Until we enshrine in law a minimum wage above poverty level, inequality will continue to grow in Australia.”

On the employers’ side, the Australian Industry Group slammed the commission’s decision. Chief executive Innes Willox said it had the potential to be “a major disincentive to employment.” They had called for 1.8 percent increase for minimum wage-earners.

“Australia already had the second-highest national minimum wage in the world and today’s decision runs the risk of further harming the competitiveness of Australian businesses,” he said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4 episode 7 preview
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Creating the Borg
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau interview
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New featurette released
'Billions' season 3 episode 11: Jeffcoat makes his move
‘Billions’ season 3 episode 11: Taylor’s job at stake
'Lucifer' season 3 DVD releasing in August
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Warner Bros. Entertainment announces DVD release
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car