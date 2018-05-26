Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter

By @chelean on
Waiter Will Phillips delivers a baked beans pizza at a new restaurant called "Beans Meanz Heinz" in Melbourne May 26, 2004.
Waiter Will Phillips delivers a baked beans pizza at a new restaurant called "Beans Meanz Heinz" in Melbourne May 26, 2004. Reuters/David Gray

Victoria will introduce tougher laws that will include jail terms for employers found guilty of wage theft. Premier Daniel Andrews announced Saturday that employers who deliberately underpay or don’t pay their workers could face up to 10 years in jail.

The Andrews Government will introduce new laws that will sentence unscrupulous employers with jail terms. Under the proposal, employers found to have deliberately withhold wages, superannuation or other employee entitlements, falsify employment records, or fail to keep employment records will face fines of up to $190,284 for individuals and $952,420 for companies. They will also face up to 10 years’ jail.

It will also make the filing by employees faster, cheaper and faster so they could get their money owed to them without much fuss. Court filing fees of up to $50,000 will be lowered, and the claims will be heard within 30 days, with the court processes simplified.

The Labor Government will also establish the Victorian Wage Inspectorate, which will investigate and prosecute wage theft offences. There will be an automatic enforcement model that puts the onus on the employers to show that they comply with the law.

“Every worker has the right to get a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work — the simple fact is underpaying workers if theft and it’s time it’s treated like that in our laws,” Andrews said.

Workplace manslaughter

Apart from wage theft, the government will also target deaths in the workplace. Employers whose negligence leads to the death of an employee may face up to 20 years in jail.

The government will introduce a new criminal offence of workplace manslaughter in the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004. The proposed law sends a strong message for employers and includes tough consequences to force employers to take workplace safety seriously and not rely on money to avoid accountability.

“It couldn’t be more simple: No one should die at work. These laws will help make sure that every Victorian makes it home to their loved ones,” Andrews said. “Families who have lost a loved one at work deserve justice — and that means jail, not a slap on the wrist.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Ice Dragon’ to be made into animation film
‘Outlander’ season 4: Picture of Sam Heughan and John Bell
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 25: A different Chloe
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Saving John’s life
Why Meghan must curtsy to Kate: Hierarchy order in the Royal family
Why Meghan must curtsy to Kate: Hierarchy order in the Royal family
Camilla speaks up about Meghan Markle’s family drama, calls royal wedding ‘uplifting’
Camilla speaks up about Meghan Markle’s family drama, calls royal wedding ‘uplifting’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car