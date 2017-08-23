Australian fugitive Shaun Davidson still in Bali, authorities say

Prison escapee Shaun Davidson is still in Indonesia, authorities said. The Australian fugitive is believed to be underway on the border between Indonesia and East Timor, despite of his claims that he is in the Caribbean and roaming around the world.

Bali Police Chief Inspector General Petrus Golose said on Tuesday that Davidson, 33, is likely still in Bali. The police would intensify the monitoring at the Timor-Leste border in East Nusa Tenggara to recapture the escapee.

Malaysian national Tee Kok King, who escaped from the Kerobokan Penitentiary in June along with Davidson and two other foreign inmates, may be in his home country. Authorities in Malaysia were said to be willing to help find Tee, but in case that the fugitive was really in the country, he could not be returned to Indonesia as Malaysian law prohibits extradition.

Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian Sayed Muhammad Said, who ran away with Tee and Davidson, were arrested in Timor-Leste four days after their great escape on June 19. They escaped through an unused tunnel.

Davidson, who only had ten weeks left of his 12-month sentence when he escaped, has been goading authorities since. On the Facebook page Shaun Rageone Davidson, believed to be his, he has posted statuses claiming he was enjoying different sites in Dubai, Barbados, Germany and Amsterdam among other places. He has also been working on his Photoshopping skills, plastering his photos on film parodies and wanted posters. (See images above.)

Although he has been provoking authorities to find him and boasting on his “freedom,” he denied he was “taunting” authorities. He claimed he wasn’t a public threat, contrary to what Interpol warned.

“Im not, as the media says taunting police and I’m definitely not a public threat as Interpol would have u believe. Im just having some fun and a laugh I’m living my life just trying ot make the best out of a bad situation it’s always better to laugh than anything else. Also I’d like to thank the police and Interpol for taking an interest in me and putting in your time and hard work thanks guys well done,” (sic) he wrote on July 12.

Davidson was jailed in Bali for using another man’s passport. He was also wanted for drug charges in Perth before he spent a year in Indonesia and was subsequently arrested. In a Facebook post he wrote on Aug. 19, he denied the allegations against him in Perth. He explained that he just didn’t have the faith in the system to face the charges.