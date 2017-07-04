Bali prison fugitive Shaun Davidson boasts Amsterdam, Dubai escapades on Facebook

By @chelean on
Shaun Davidson
A police wanted poster showing four foreign inmates who escaped from a prison this week by crawling through a tunnel is seen on a convenience store window in North Kuta, Bali, Indonesia June 23, 2017. Reuters/Nyimas Laula

Bali prison escapee Shaun Davidson has reportedly claimed he was in Dubai on a Facebook post. The Perth-born fugitive, who escaped from Indonesia’s Kerobokan prison on June 20 with three others, boasted that he was a “real life action movie star.”

A new post to the Facebook account Matthew Rageone Ridler, which is believed to be owned by the 33-year-old escapee, claims he is currently enjoying the beaches of Dubai. He was apparently also in Amsterdam and Germany.

“I’m a real life action movie star nah im just normal b there aint noway a penetentry is ever holding me from oz to bali Amsterdam to germany you better believe it when I say my life is no lie im sippn on this cocktail on the beaches of dubai,” (sic)  the post reads. He checked in to Costa Fortuna in Dubai on June 27, saying he was out of any jurisdiction that could extradite him and so he was now just “chilling out” there.

He previously checked in to Amsterdam, Netherlands, adding the caption, “Living the Dream.” He even posted a group photo of men and women from a club in the city. He was not in any of the pictures he posted. The updates were visible only to his friends, but the Daily Mail Australia has obtained screenshots from a source.

He also shared the page “Fans of Shaun Rageone Davidson – Australian Escapee,” which glorifies Davidson’s antics. The page urges Australians to support the fugitive, who was an “all round good guy.”

Two of Davidson’s fellow escapees have been returned to prison since last week. Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolove Ilieve and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said were subjected to questions about their escape. Apart from Davidson, Malaysian Tee Kok King is still on the run.

Davidson had only two months and 15 days remaining left of his sentence when he escaped from the infamous Kerobokan prison. He was jailed for using another man’s passport in Bali. He fled drug charges in Perth before spending a year in Indonesia.

Read more:
Australian Shaun Davidson among 4 escapees from Bali prison

Related
Join the Discussion
Australians moonlight as freelancers to earn extra
Cuts to tax rate assist small businesses in SA
Govt tells Aussies to report cyber attacks as Petya ransomware hits businesses
Commonwealth Bank announces interest rates cut for owner occupiers
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
Young, jobless Aussies to get income support payments to undergo internships
Young, jobless Aussies to get income support payments to undergo internships
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Nick Kyrgios suffers first upset at 2017 Wimbledon
Paul George trade: Wizards offering Otto Porter in sign-and-trade scenario
2017 Wimbledon draw: Roger Federer faces difficult path to 8th title
2017 Wimbledon draw: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal on semi-final collision course
Roger Federer vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Roger Federer vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Novak Djokovic vs Martin Klizan live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Novak Djokovic vs Martin Klizan live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
More Sports
Cheapest Smart 4K TVs available in Australia
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
What Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are up to
Westpac slashes home loan interest rates
Shuttle XC60J launches: Fanless industrial slim PC is budget-friendly and peripheral-happy
Shuttle XC60J slim PC specs, price and release details
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
More Life
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special: Clara to return to say goodbye to Twelve
'Deadpool 2': Leaked photos from the set
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 will begin at Storybrooke
Sam Heughan ‘desperate’ to do this race
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 40 spoilers: Donna is forced to face her fears about her marriage in 'Sleep Well'
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 40 'Sleep Well' spoilers
'Zoo' Season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Clementine and Jamie perform surgery on Mitch in 'Ten Years Gone' [VIDEO]
'Zoo' Season 3 episode 3 'Ten Years Gone' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car