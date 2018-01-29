Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
All-Rounder Jack Edwards shined with both bat and ball Monday as Australia stormed into their first ICC Under-19 World Cup final in six years courtesy a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semi-finals. In the first of two Round of 4 matches at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. 

After dismissing Afghanistan for 181, Edwards, an opening batsman, put the Aussies in a dominant position before the team passed the target in Over No. 38 with six wickets to spare. Edwards struck 10 boundaries -- including two sixes -- in his 65-ball knock of 72 runs. The teenager was eventually dismissed bowled by Afghanistan legspinner Qais Ahmed. However, Edwards had laid the foundation for an Australian win.

Naveen-ul-Haq, Afghanistan's Under-19 captain, was grumpy when he faced the media after losing to the Aussies in the semi-final. According to Haq, India and Pakistan, the other two semi-finalists, are both superior outfits to Australia. When asked to respond, Australian captain Jason Sangha smiled off his counterpart's claim while looking forward to Saturday's final. 

U-19 Cricket World Cup: Australia will face India or Pakistan in final

"It doesn't bother us, we are through to the final and that is all we care about. We actually thought the Afghanistan team were quite good. Cricket is a funny game. It doesn't matter what has happened [in the past], it all depends on who is the better team on the day. What they feel doesn't bother us at all. They had a number of good spinners and will hopefully be successful for the future," said Sangha, via ESPNCricinfo.

Param Uppal (32 not out) and Nathan McSweeney (22 not out) remained at the crease to guide Australia to victory. The Aussies will now play the winner of Tuesday's second semi-final between neighbouring arch rivals India and Pakistan during the final on Saturday. Sangha and his Aussies are ready for the biggest match of their young lives. 

"We have had different challenges and scenarios at the World Cup - despite the scenario that we are in the final, we have had the practice in a real game sense and to be able to combat that scenario has been really satisfying. We are really looking forward to what the final brings, regardless if it's India or Pakistan," added Sangha. In 2015, Australia's senior team captured the Cricket World Cup in their own backyard. 

