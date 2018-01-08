2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England

Australia completed their humiliation of England Monday in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Steve Smith's Australians clinched the Sydney Test by an innings and 123 runs to win the series by a 4-0 margin besides reclaiming the Ashes urn.

The Australians coasted to victory after England captain Joe Root (58) retired hurt with an injury. Root had batted for 236 minutes with hopes of securing a draw for the visitors. England entered the final day's place at 93/4 with Root and Johnny Bairstow at the crease.

The duo of Root and Bairstow survived nearly 32 overs until the English skipper left the field. Soon after, Aussie quick Pat Cummins (4/39) dismissed Bairstow before making quick work of the English late order.

2017 Ashes: Pat Cummins adds finishing touches

Cummins was awarded the Man of the Match prize for his tally of 8/119 through two innings. Cummins had claimed four wickets in the first innings as England were bowled out for 346. "I couldn't have asked for much more. To get through the five, win the series. It's been a lot of fun, we are all really close and have played a lot of cricket together. Nathan as held up an end which means the rest of us can attack," Cummins said after the series, via ESPNCricinfo.

Australia captain Steve Smith praised his team for playing an outstanding brand of cricket through the series. Smith finished with a tally of 687 runs from 7 innings at an amazing batting average of 137.40. Smith was presented with the Man of the Series award.

"The cricket we've played has been outstanding. All the bowlers have taken over 20 wickets so we haven't relied on one person. Scoring big runs has been key for us. The batters got through tricky periods. England had their foot in the door in all the Tests but we've been able to win key moments. It's been a really exciting series and have played good cricket. It's been nice to have these Tests without any injuries, a lot of work went into it. Can be tough to take 20 wickets and the guys were outstanding. Can't thank them enough for that, proud of everyone. I just love being in the middle, doing a job for my team. I work very hard, my mind is in as good as space as it's ever been. I'm really proud of being able to lead from the front."

The 2017 Ashes has concluded with the fifth and final Test match at the SCG. Australia and England will now do battle in a five-match one-day-international series starting Jan. 14. The series will be followed by a triangular Twenty20 series that will also feature New Zealand.