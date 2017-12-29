Australia rings in 2018: Things to know before the New Year’s Eve

By on
Fireworks in Sydney Harbour Bridge
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Reuters/Jason Reed

Sydney looks all set for its $7 million fireworks display to welcome 2018. This year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display will feature a rainbow waterfall to cascade from the Harbour Bridge as a way to celebrate the year when same-sex marriage happened to Australia.

Police are preparing to ensure security as Australian families prepare to ring in the New Year. New South Wales Counter Terrorism Minister David Elliott said the people of Australia have been advised that there is a high probability of an attack. But it looked the supposed terror threat is not stopping Australians from celebrating the start of a new year.

At New Year’s Eve, over a million people are expected to gather at the banks of Sydney Harbour for the display of fireworks. And since the event would involve a significant number of people, massive police and security officers will be watching.

Security forces ready

Officers will be armed with Colt M4 semi-automatic rifles.  They will be ready to ensure the safety of the crowds during the celebrations.

Security forces would be ready in case of mass stabbing or a vehicle attack. Riot squad officers will be equipped to launch a tactical armed assault to respond to high-risk situation such as these. They are also armed with the military-style semi-automatic rifles.

Security is also being heighted in Melbourne with an emergency alert system. The system will be used for "class three emergencies.”

These would include a siege, riot, vehicle-borne attack and terrorist incident. "You should take some comfort in how various police forces around Australia are planning and acting,” Intelligent Risks' Neil Fergus said, according to 9News.

Road closures

For those planning to spend the New Year’s Eve outdoors, New South Wales authorities have warned of road closures throughout Sydney. These include the Harbour and Anzac bridges.

Road closures and barriers are expected to be set up in Brisbane in order to prevent vehicle style attacks. Bag checks will be conducted in certain areas. Perth and Adelaide will see similar measures.

Public transport and services

Over 4500 additional public transport services will run to and from the city as the city, reports The Daily Telegraph. The extra transport would be needed as revellers celebrate the end of 2017.

The public is urged to utilise buses and trains instead of cars during the celebrations. Authorities say it would be safer to use the public transport, especially when celebrations involve alcohol and driving is not an option.

ABC News (Australia)/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Neymar on back injury: 'I couldn't move my legs'
Rafael Nadal vows to be ready for 2018 Australian Open
2017 Ashes: Alastair Cook gives England commanding lead over Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery’ cast and producer interview at PaleyFest
‘The 100’ season 5: Pictures from upcoming trailer
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Colin Trevorrow teases the theme
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 11 'Monster' spoilers
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 11 spoilers: Frank goes against Erin’s initiative
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 11 'Second Chances' spoilers
Most anticipated movies of 2018 and their trailers
Action adventures movies to look forward to
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car