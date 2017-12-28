New Year revellers warned to be careful at southeast Queensland train stations

As New Year celebrations approach, Queensland Rail offers warning to drunken commuters. A CCTV footage showing drunk patrons fall off rail platforms has been released to serve as a warning to revellers to be careful on south-east Queensland train station.

One clip shows a man tumbles onto the track. Security people are seen signalling an approaching train. Some clips show commuters falling over while trying to jump fare gates. Others were seen tripping while walking backwards down an escalator.

Cases of tripping, slipping and falling is not new. QR chief executive officer Nick Easy said more than 600 people were involved in those experiences this year.

Easy said commuters need to look out for themselves and those they are with during the holidays. In a statement, he said these incidents can appear humorous, but it is a reminder of how easily alcohol can affect an individual. He noted it can cause anyone to act in ways he usually would not or lose his footing.

“In an active train station environment you're multiplying your risk of serious injury," he warned. He added public transport is a great way to travel to and from events especially when alcohol is involved and driving is not an option.

Meanwhile, commuters have expressed their frustration at being “stranded” by buses operating across Adelaide. Some took to social media to argue that it is even more upsetting because the go-slow is during one of the city’s busiest weeks.

David Pisoni, the shadow minister for transport, said the feedback from passengers that timetable changes had not been communicated efficiently was concerning. He argued that the Weatherill Government must have provided public transport users with far more notice so they could have better planned their travel.

“The Government’s actions in cutting back services this week doesn’t match up with encouraging South Australians to use public transport,” The Advertiser reported Pisoni as saying. He added that it was an inconvenience for both tourists and South Australians who wish to travel into the city.

Pisoni was also worried for those who still need to get to work over this period. He pointed out that the reduced services will cause inconvenience to thousands of people who depend on public transport.

Reduced bus services between Christmas was said to be a response to a 42 percent decline in patronage in the period up to January 1. Due to some works, the Belair train line has also been temporarily closed.