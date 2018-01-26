Australia Day 2018: Trading hours, weather forecast, what to see

Australia_Day_2013_Perth_17
Australia Day Creative Commons/Wikimedia

Australia Day is expected to be warm in Brisbane with temperatures likely to peak higher than the average during the weekend. Shoppers will be able to grab last-minute goods although trading hours will be limited for the public holiday.

Many can seize the chance to have a day off to go to the beach on Friday, but it seems retail workers will still have work to do as some businesses will be open as usual. Dan Murphy’s stores will be open for business.

In Victoria, almost all BWS stores will be open. The majority of stores in Queensland will be business as usual except for Mission Beach, St Lucia, Miami Drive, Discovery Rise, Parker Street and Burdekin Plaza.

Vintage Cellars, Liquorland and First Choice stores in Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland ACT and NT are expected to open. It will be business as usual for metro stores in WA and South Australia as well. Regional store trading hours may vary.

Many shopping centres will operate. Most Westfields will open at 10am and close between 4pm-6pm, depending on location.  7-Eleven stores are expected to open as usual across Australia.

Bunnings stores, on the other hand, will be open 7am-7pm (local time). Cinema chains Hoyts and Event will be open as normal, reports news.com.au.

A number of major stores and centres across Sunshine Coast will stay open but they will operate at shorter hours. Shoppers may check retailers’ website for local store hours.

The raising of the Australian, Queensland, Townsville, Governor’s, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags will be attended by the Australian Defence Force Royal Guard of Honour, The Royal Australian Regiment and Band of the 1st Battalion. The ceremony will be concluded with the traditional 21-gun salute.

In Rockhampton, the Great Australian Bites festival is expected to make its debut. Those who want to join the activities may head to the Riverside between William and Quay streets. Among the activities are thong throwing competition and bucking bull championships.

For those who are heading to the beach this weekend, Surf Lifesaving Queensland has warned beach-goers against swimming after drinking alcohol. The weather forecast is 31 degrees and partly cloudy for the Gold Coast.

Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Adams Woods has encouraged residents to check the forecast prior to making any plans. “Just be advised to keep an eye on the radar over the weekend so you don’t get caught out,” he said.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car