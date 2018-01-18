Voters don’t know why Australia Day is held on January 26: survey

By on
A cute koala emoji to celebrate Australia Day
Twitter creates cute emoji to celebrate Australia Day Twitter

Several voters do not care if Australia Day was moved to a different date. Many are not even aware why the official National Day of Australia is held on January 26, new polling suggests.

The majority or 56 percent of respondents said they are flexible about when Australia Day takes place, Research Now’s recent polling reveals. The findings challenge the assumption that Aussies see January 26 as unchangeable.

Deputy director Ebony Bennett said the polling shows that Australians are laid back about the date we celebrate on. It comes as community and political debate regarding “change the date” movement continues to intensify. Indigenous Aussie groups have referred to the date as “Survival Day” and “Invasion Day.”

When asked to suggest what date would be the best to celebrate the event, 70 percent preferred a date that does not have anything to do with the First Fleet. Less than a quarter or 23 percent chose the landing in Sydney Cove as the best option.

The polling also showed that 77 percent of respondents believe, incorrectly, that the celebration has always taken place on January 26. The truth is the date was not adopted by all states until 1935. It has been happening in its current form since 1994.

Some looked unaware that the date marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales. Research Now’s recent polling shows that just around a third of Aussies or 37 percent realise the date is offensive to Indigenous people. It represents the commencement of the British colonisation which led to the persecution of Australian Aborigines.

Respondents were provided with 11 multiple choice options. Thirty eight percent appropriately identified the event January 26 marks.

Some of them thoughts it marked the day Captain Cook first sighted the country, the day Australia earned its independence or the day the constitution was signed. A small percentage or four percent of respondents linked the date to events that did not take place like becoming a republic or signing a treaty with Aboriginal Australia.

While a number of respondents would not mind if Australia Day was moved to a different date, the survey of 1417 people shows that almost all think it is imperative that the country has a national day of celebration. Recent ceremonies sought to celebrate diverse members of the community through the Australia Day Honours list and Australian of the Year Awards.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers not willing to move Brooklyn pick
DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers, Mavericks biggest rivals to Pelicans
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 gets a new director
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 14 ‘School of Hard Knocks’ spoilers
Why Kate Middleton did not wear her engagement ring during hospital visit
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 17-19 [VIDEO]
'Outlander' stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hammer online poll
‘Outlander’ wins SpoilerTV’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Performer of the Year
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 12 preview: Meeting the Emperor
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 12: Imperial palace mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car