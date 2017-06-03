'Attack On Titan 2: Future Coordinates' coming to the Nintendo 3DS soon

Spike Chunsoft revealed a new “Attack on Titan” game is due to come out for the Nintendo 3DS. Seen as a sequel to the previous “Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains,” the upcoming sequel will reportedly be known as “Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates.”

All this was revealed in a teaser site created by Spike Chunsoft, a follow-up to “Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains” which first came out in Japan in 2013. It made its way to the North American and European market in 2015. With consideration to the timing of the release, seeing “Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates” in 2017 may fit in according to schedule. Nevertheless, no official release date has been announced for the sequel.

Spike Chunsoft faces a bit of pressure as it tries to brush off the criticism that “Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains” got. For the benefit of those who are not familiar with the game (or the movie), “Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains” placed gamers behind the controls as they tried to maneuver main characters like “Eren,” “Mikasa” and “Armen.” From there, gameplay was pretty much from the series where the mission was to hunt down Titans. Aside from that, the gist of the first installment was pretty much out of bounds with the story mode told in a jumbled manner, IGN reported.

Aside from that, the Nintendo 3DS got a bit of criticism as well because of its limitations. So adding the two areas which gamers found disappointing, Spike Chunsoft is expected to adjust and make improvements in the sequel with their previous take on saying that the game was decent for players who have followed the Manga series unlikely to be accepted by players this time around.

Considering Spike Chunsoft has had roughly four years to bulk up their experience in improving games, “Attack on Titans 2: Future Coordinates” is given the benefit of the doubt. Performance is a premium most would want to see though the company has had success in other game titles. Among those titles include the “Danganrompa” games, the “Zero Escape” series and assisting in the localization of “The Witcher: Wild Hunt,” Comicbook.com reported.

“Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates” is anticipated to launch in Japan this year and an official trailer for the game will reportedly air on the “Attack on Titan” show. Other information for the game has been limited though all that could change in the coming months. No word yet on whether the game will be made available in other regions for now.