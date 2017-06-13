The Atari Box: Mystery plan could involve something retro similar to Nintendo [VIDEO]

The first recovered Atari cartridge and packaging recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill are shown in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Atari is making the gaming headlines once more and reports have it that there is something brewing iconic game company from the 80s. Something called the "Atari Box" is reportedly being teased though it remains unclear for now on whether this is a game console or hardware which the company has been known to create.

From the name alone, it seems to hint at something similar to the Xbox though releasing a game console could be risky at this point. Sony and Microsoft continue to dominate the game console market backed with marquee games with Nintendo not far behind.

Speaking of Nintendo, most probably caught up with the retro game console releases such as the NES Classic. Despite limitations, there were plenty of customers who bought one either for collection or play. Could the Atari Box be a reprisal of sorts as well?

That could be a plausible scenario assuming the Atari Box is indeed meant to ramp up some nostalgia. The brand new Atari product was shown on the video, showing off parts of the device they have in mind and mostly rekindling the old Atari Video Computer System which was sold from 1980 to 82.

The video showed the familiar wooden-like surface and of course the iconic Atari logo in the end. Other than that, nothing much has been divulged on what to expect from them. Even a visit to the official site shows nothing more than the video and links to jobs and a subscription for those who want to keep track.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting what the Atari Box will bring. Assuming that it is indeed a game console, it may have its work cut out for it. During its era, not all were blessed with the video computer system, limited to people who were well off.

The Atari back then had a simple varnished console with plugged in joysticks that rose to fame. Among the famous games of that time included "Asteroids," "Missile Command," "Pac-Man" and "Breakout." If these were to come out to date, some may take up Atari on the offer with numbers varying.

If the Atari Box is to somehow invade the gaming scene, there are improvements to be made. Priority is the graphics and of course the game titles they would be offering. The company has had a rocky road thus far, with no clear path on which direction they are headed.

In 2014, Atari did announce a new corporate strategy focusing on new audiences like the ones into social casinos and real-money gambling. It is unlikely that the Atari Box would channel such though it still needs to be introduced officially (either as a game console or something else).