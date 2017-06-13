The Atari Box: Mystery plan could involve something retro similar to Nintendo [VIDEO]

By on
Atari
The first recovered Atari cartridge and packaging recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill are shown in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Reuters/ Mark Wilson

Atari is making the gaming headlines once more and reports have it that there is something brewing iconic game company from the 80s. Something called the "Atari Box" is reportedly being teased though it remains unclear for now on whether this is a game console or hardware which the company has been known to create. 

From the name alone, it seems to hint at something similar to the Xbox though releasing a game console could be risky at this point. Sony and Microsoft continue to dominate the game console market backed with marquee games with Nintendo not far behind. 

Speaking of Nintendo, most probably caught up with the retro game console releases such as the NES Classic. Despite limitations, there were plenty of customers who bought one either for collection or play. Could the Atari Box be a reprisal of sorts as well?

That could be a plausible scenario assuming the Atari Box is indeed meant to ramp up some nostalgia. The brand new Atari product was shown on the video, showing off parts of the device they have in mind and mostly rekindling the old Atari Video Computer System which was sold from 1980 to 82. 

The video showed the familiar wooden-like surface and of course the iconic Atari logo in the end. Other than that, nothing much has been divulged on what to expect from them. Even a visit to the official site shows nothing more than the video and links to jobs and a subscription for those who want to keep track. 

Looking ahead, it will be interesting what the Atari Box will bring. Assuming that it is indeed a game console, it may have its work cut out for it. During its era, not all were blessed with the video computer system, limited to people who were well off. 

The Atari back then had a simple varnished console with plugged in joysticks that rose to fame. Among the famous games of that time included "Asteroids," "Missile Command," "Pac-Man" and "Breakout." If these were to come out to date, some may take up Atari on the offer with numbers varying.

If the Atari Box is to somehow invade the gaming scene, there are improvements to be made. Priority is the graphics and of course the game titles they would be offering. The company has had a rocky road thus far, with no clear path on which direction they are headed.

In 2014, Atari did announce a new corporate strategy focusing on new audiences like the ones into social casinos and real-money gambling. It is unlikely that the Atari Box would channel such though it still needs to be introduced officially (either as a game console or something else).

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car