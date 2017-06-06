Apple MacBook 2017 Australian pricing and release details: New batch is Kaby Lake-infused

The Apple MacBook 2017 line-up has finally arrived. The models, including the Pro variants, are now powered by Kaby Lake chips. The new roster, however, remains lightweight and thin.

As expected, Apple launched all-new MacBooks and MacBook Pros at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2017) on Tuesday. The 2017 line-up includes a new and cheaper 13-inch Pro variant. Not getting outdone is the 13-inch Air notebook, which includes an updated 1.8 GHz processor.

The basics are still there on Apple’s new laptops: lightweight and slim designs, potent specs, stunning displays and long battery life. The MacBook now packs rapid-fire Kaby Lake chips up to 1.3 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost of up to 3.6 GHz alongside a faster SSD that can handle up to double the memory. The notebook just weighs about two pounds (0.91 kilogram) and measures 13.1 millimetres (0.52 inch) thin.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh houses up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 Kaby Lake processors with Turbo Boost of up to 4.0 GHz. Meanwhile, its 15-inch sibling handles up to 3.1 GHz Core i7, has a Turbo Boost of up to 4.1 GHz and now packs powerful standard discrete graphics and added video memory. The polarising Touch Bar with Touch ID is still on board together with Thunderbolt 3 ports and, of course, the 500-nit Retina display that has wide colour support for extra enhanced greens and reds compared to sRGB.

“The display in the MacBook Pro is the best ever in a Mac notebook,” according to its Cupertino, California-based maker. “It features bright LED backlighting and a high contrast ratio, delivering deep blacks and bright whites. Its large pixel aperture and variable refresh rate make it power efficient.”

The 12-inch Apple MacBook 2017 models are available in four colours: space grey, gold, rose gold and silver. The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro variants are only available in two: space grey and silver. All new models are now available to purchase.

12-inch MacBook with 1.2 GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 processor | $1,899

Turbo Boost up to 3.0 GHz

8 GB 1,866 MHz LPDDR3 memory

256 GB SSD storage

Intel HD Graphics 615

Keyboard with second-generation butterfly mechanism

12-inch MacBook with 1.3 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,349

Turbo Boost up to 3.2 GHz

8 GB 1,866 MHz LPDDR3 memory

512 GB SSD storage

Intel HD Graphics 615

Keyboard with second-generation butterfly mechanism

13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $1,899

Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz

8 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory

128 GB of SSD storage

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,199

Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz

8 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory

256 GB of SSD storage

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 3.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,699

Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz

8 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory

256 GB of SSD storage

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Touch ID

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 3.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,999

Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz

8 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory

512 GB of SSD storage

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Touch ID

15-inch MacBook Pro with 2.2 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor | $2,999

Turbo Boost up to 3.4 GHz

16 GB of 1,600 MHz memory

256 GB of SSD storage

Intel Iris Pro Graphics

Two Thunderbolt 2 ports

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 2.8 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor | $3,499

Turbo Boost up to 3.8 GHz

16 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory

256 GB of SSD storage

Radeon Pro 555 with 2 GB of memory

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Touch ID

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 2.9 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor | $4,099

Turbo Boost up to 3.9 GHz

16 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory

512 GB of SSD storage

Radeon Pro 560 with 4 GB of memory

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Touch ID

