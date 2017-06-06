Apple MacBook 2017 Australian pricing and release details: New batch is Kaby Lake-infused

By @ULB1N on
Apple MacBook 2017 line-up
Apple has unveiled its all-new MacBook 2017 line-up that is lightweight, thin and Kaby Lake-powered. Apple

The Apple MacBook 2017 line-up has finally arrived. The models, including the Pro variants, are now powered by Kaby Lake chips. The new roster, however, remains lightweight and thin.

As expected, Apple launched all-new MacBooks and MacBook Pros at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2017) on Tuesday. The 2017 line-up includes a new and cheaper 13-inch Pro variant. Not getting outdone is the 13-inch Air notebook, which includes an updated 1.8 GHz processor.

The basics are still there on Apple’s new laptops: lightweight and slim designs, potent specs, stunning displays and long battery life. The MacBook now packs rapid-fire Kaby Lake chips up to 1.3 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost of up to 3.6 GHz alongside a faster SSD that can handle up to double the memory. The notebook just weighs about two pounds (0.91 kilogram) and measures 13.1 millimetres (0.52 inch) thin.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh houses up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 Kaby Lake processors with Turbo Boost of up to 4.0 GHz. Meanwhile, its 15-inch sibling handles up to 3.1 GHz Core i7, has a Turbo Boost of up to 4.1 GHz and now packs powerful standard discrete graphics and added video memory. The polarising Touch Bar with Touch ID is still on board together with Thunderbolt 3 ports and, of course, the 500-nit Retina display that has wide colour support for extra enhanced greens and reds compared to sRGB.

“The display in the MacBook Pro is the best ever in a Mac notebook,” according to its Cupertino, California-based maker. “It features bright LED backlighting and a high contrast ratio, delivering deep blacks and bright whites. Its large pixel aperture and variable refresh rate make it power efficient.”

The 12-inch Apple MacBook 2017 models are available in four colours: space grey, gold, rose gold and silver. The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro variants are only available in two: space grey and silver. All new models are now available to purchase.

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 2017 According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro’s display is the best ever in a Mac notebook.  Apple

12-inch MacBook with 1.2 GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 processor | $1,899

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.0 GHz
  • 8 GB 1,866 MHz LPDDR3 memory
  • 256 GB SSD storage
  • Intel HD Graphics 615
  • Keyboard with second-generation butterfly mechanism

12-inch MacBook with 1.3 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,349

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.2 GHz
  • 8 GB 1,866 MHz LPDDR3 memory
  • 512 GB SSD storage
  • Intel HD Graphics 615
  • Keyboard with second-generation butterfly mechanism

13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $1,899

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz
  • 8 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory
  • 128 GB of SSD storage
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,199

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz
  • 8 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory
  • 256 GB of SSD storage
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 3.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,699

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz
  • 8 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory
  • 256 GB of SSD storage
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Touch ID

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 3.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,999

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz
  • 8 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory
  • 512 GB of SSD storage
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Touch ID

15-inch MacBook Pro with 2.2 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor | $2,999

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.4 GHz
  • 16 GB of 1,600 MHz memory
  • 256 GB of SSD storage
  • Intel Iris Pro Graphics
  • Two Thunderbolt 2 ports

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 2.8 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor | $3,499

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.8 GHz
  • 16 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory
  • 256 GB of SSD storage
  • Radeon Pro 555 with 2 GB of memory
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Touch ID

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 2.9 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor | $4,099

  • Turbo Boost up to 3.9 GHz
  • 16 GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory
  • 512 GB of SSD storage
  • Radeon Pro 560 with 4 GB of memory
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Touch ID

MORE APPLE NEWS:

Apple iMac 2017 Australian pricing and release details: All-new line-up is the best yet

Apple Car news: iPhone maker tests self-driving tech on Lexus SUVs [VIDEO]

Related
Join the Discussion
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update: Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 'The Hard Way Home' spoilers
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases supernatural angle for 'Riverdale' season 2
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 17 'Driving Miss Crazy' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers from June 5-9: Valentin has a new game up his sleeve
'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Show reveals if this character cheated on wife; Diana Gabaldon has watched 9 episodes
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9: Aaron worries about his relationship with David and his field of work affecting it [VIDEOS]
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car