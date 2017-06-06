Apple iMac 2017 Australian pricing and release details: All-new line-up is the best yet

Apple has finally decided to update its desktop line-up. The company launched the iMac 2017 models together with an all-new Pro variant. The fresh batch of all-in-ones sport powerful new components and features.

Apple made a surprise unveiling of its new iMac line-up at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Tuesday. There wasn’t much buzz surrounding the desktop line in the weeks leading to the five-day event. Previous reports also indicated that only the company’s laptop roster was getting a revamp, so the all-in-ones’ refresh is certainly great news.

“With major updates to iMac, and a refresh of our MacBook and MacBook Pro lines, the Mac is stronger than ever,” said Apple vice president of hardware engineering John Ternus. “Today, iMac gets a huge graphics performance increase, faster CPU performance, Thunderbolt 3 and a brighter Retina display with support for 1 billion colours.”

The new iMac equips faster Kaby Lake chips up to 4.2 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz. It also has support for up to double the memory that its predecessor can handle. The 27-inch variants and the top-of-the-line 21.5-inch model now also come with Fusion Drive while SSD storage options run up to 50 percent faster.

The new Apple iMac Pro sports a 27-inch Retina 5K display and packs up to 18-core Xeon chipsets and up to 22 teraflops of graphics computation. Apple

The major addition to Apple’s desktop line, though, is the iMac Pro. The completely new space grey workstation-class variant made for professionals is the most powerful Mac yet. It sports a stunning 27-inch Retina 5K display and packs up to 18-core Xeon chipsets and up to 22 teraflops of graphics computation.

Check out each iMac 2017 model’s specifications and Australian pricing below. All variants are now available to order. The iMac Pro is set to ship in the US in December for US$4,999, which is about AU$6,689. The actual price, however, will likely be more expensive than that when it arrives in Australia.

21.5-inch iMac with 2.3 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor | $1,599

1 TB Storage

Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz

8 GB of 2,133 MHz memory, configurable to 16 GB

1 TB hard drive

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

1,920 x 1,080 sRGB display

21.5-inch iMac with 3.0 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor | $1,899

1 TB Storage

Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz

8 GB of 2,400 MHz memory, configurable to 16 GB

1 TB hard drive

Radeon Pro 555 with 2 GB of video memory

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

4,096 x 2,304 P3 Retina 4K display

21.5-inch iMac with 3.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,199

1 TB Storage

Turbo Boost up to 3.8 GHz

8 GB of 2,400 MHz memory, configurable up to 32 GB

1 TB Fusion Drive

Radeon Pro 560 with 4 GB of video memory

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

4,096 x 2,304 P3 Retina 4K display

27-inch iMac with 3.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,699

1 TB Storage

Turbo Boost up to 3.8 GHz

8 GB of 2,400 MHz memory, configurable up to 32 GB

1 TB Fusion Drive

Radeon Pro 570 with 4 GB of video memory

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

5,120 x 2,880 P3 Retina 5K display

27-inch iMac with 3.5 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor | $2,999

1 TB Storage

Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz

8 GB of 2,400 MHz memory, configurable up to 64 GB

1 TB Fusion Drive

Radeon Pro 575 with 4 GB of video memory

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

5,120 x 2,880 P3 Retina 5K display

27-inch iMac with 3.8 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor | $3,449

2 TB Storage

3.8 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor

Turbo Boost up to 4.2 GHz

8 GB of 2,400 MHz memory, configurable up to 64 GB

2 TB Fusion Drive

Radeon Pro 580 with 8 GB of video memory

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

5,120 x 2,880 P3 Retina 5K display

iMac Pro | US$4,999 (AU$6,689)

1 TB SSD, configurable to 2 TB or 4 TB SSD

8-core, 10-core or 18-core Xeon processor

Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz, up to 42 MB cache

32 GB of 2,666 MHz DDR4 ECC memory, configurable to 64 GB or 128 GB

Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics processor with 8 GB of HBM2 memory, configurable to a Radeon Pro Vega 64 graphics processor with 16 GB of HBM2 memory

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Four USB 3 ports

27-inch 5,120 x 2,880 P3 Retina 5K display with support for billions of colours (500 nits brightness)

