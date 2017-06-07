Apple to end 32-bit app support on macOS

Apple is set on ending 32-bit app support on its macOS operating system, just like it did on iOS 11. The company is giving both users and developers enough time to adjust to the new change. High Sierra, the latest version of the Mac software, was previewed on Tuesday at the company’s yearly event.

Apple has always prided itself for being an innovation frontrunner. But moving forward, especially in technology, means leaving something behind. And that’s exactly what the tech giant intends to do as it begins a new era of digital modernism.

High Sierra, according to the iPhone maker, will be the last iteration of its operating system “to support 32-bit apps without compromises.” The company made the announcement during its Platform State of the Union keynote at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2017).

Apple is giving developers of existing apps to update their respective programmes to 64-bit by June 2018. Beginning January next year, however, the Mac App Store will not be accepting new apps that are 32-bit.

Once High Sierra’s successor starts developing, Apple is going to take an aggressive approach when it comes to reminding users about 32-bit programmes. The California-based company is, of course, eventually phasing the old apps out altogether.

32-bit apps are no longer allowed to be opened or installed on Apple’s updated mobile operating system, iOS 11. If a user tries to launch such non-supported apps, he or she will receive a notification about the app’s need to be upgraded, as noted by MacRumors. Just like it did before the phase out of 32-bit apps on the refreshed iOS, Apple intends on actively and constantly alerting both Mac users and developers about the planned abolition.

Apple previewed the macOS High Sierra on Tuesday at WWDC, and the latest software boasts of core storage, video and graphics enhancement. It also introduces a brand new file system and an updated version of the Mac maker’s graphics technology, Metal. The new operating system’s launch coincides with that of the all-new iMac line-up, which now includes a Pro variant (see related story below).

“macOS High Sierra delivers important forward-looking technologies and new opportunities for developers wanting to tap into the power of machine learning and create immersive VR content on the Mac,” said Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi. “The core technology innovations in macOS High Sierra, combined with our advances in hardware, will continue to push the Mac forward in exciting new ways.”

