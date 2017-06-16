Android Jailbreak update: Custom Roms for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ made only for risk-takers

Applying an Android jailbreak to any device comes with risks though some folks cannot be faulted for wanted to try it out. Like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, most have taken exception to the added apps (also referred by most as bloatware) as a nuisance.

This is not to support the call to root mobile devices with Android jailbreaks. There are a lot of custom ROMS available to address such, carrying warnings as well of impending issues that the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ or any other Android-powered devices may potentially incur.

Aside from the fact that Android jailbreaking measures may go as far as leaving folks with bricked devices, it also places the warranty in shallow water. Hence, it all boils down to the risk factor that a device owner would be willing to take. If all that bodes well with folks willing to take the chance, proceeding with an Android jailbreak is left at their hands.

Assuming those prerequisites have been addressed, there are several custom ROM what could help out. According to https://www.slashgear.com/galaxy-s8-s8-custom-android-roms-for-those-who-dare-to-root-13488327/, some of the leading Android jailbreak or custom ROMs include the BatMan ROM, BatStock, Renovate Ice and Nemesis.

The BatMan ROM can reportedly enable the Samsung Knox security framework and take control of most features any Android device (in this case Samsung) has. If not, the BatStock could be something as well as it focuses on satisfying the needs of Samsung device power users.

Renovate Ice is another custom Android ROM that tries to improve phone performance, tweaking the UI to be more responsive. Nemesis adds a build.prop tweak to offer the same faster and more responsive system as well. It even offers a Pro Setting app which would require Samsung Galaxy S8 and/or S8+ owners to shell out some cash.

Despite the mention of these four Android custom ROMs, folks are advised to think deep before proceeding. Warranty and device usability are on the line even if most would bat that their Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ perform poorer than expected despite carrying advanced and modern specs.

Android may not be as strict when it comes to mobile operating system tweaking with the aftermath holding no promise. While Android jailbreaking could help speed up phones, there is the small window of risk looming – hopefully, one that does not get out of hand that leaves phones bricked and useless. Again, using Android custom ROMS is an option only for the folks who are willing to gamble big time.