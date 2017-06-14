Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7 camera review and comparison [VIDEO]

By @ULB1N on
Samsung Galaxy S8 & Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones are displayed during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States, March 29, 2017. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S series handset, the S8, is widely considered to be the best smartphone of today’s world. It should be, with its potent hardware and all-new Infinity Display. Word has it, however, that its cameras are a bit inferior to its predecessor, the Galaxy S7. Read on and find out if it’s indeed true.

Samsung Galaxy S7 – Camera specs and features

For its rear camera, the Galaxy S7 has a 12 MP main shooter that comes with phase detection autofocus, LED flash and the essential OIS (optical image stabilisation). It boasts of its wide 26 mm f/1.7 lens that allows the sensor to take in an abundant amount of light. This means that even in low light conditions, the S7’s primary camera produces great results.

The older Galaxy S series model also equips Samsung’s own Dual Pixel technology that enhances focus and adds a lot of details to images. Dual Pixel likewise enables each and every pixel on the image sensor to make use of two photodiodes, which are double the norm. The S7 is still one of the best camera phones in the market thanks to harmonious colour rendition that never gets muddled. Also, the handset captures natural-looking images that are greatly detailed when it comes to shadows and highlights.

The Galaxy S7 has a 5 MP secondary camera at the front. Like the rear camera, it has a wide f/1.7 lens. Selfie addicts should have no need for monopods for scenic shots since the front snapper reaches a larger scope.

Samsung Galaxy S7 New Samsung S7 (R) and S7 edge smartphones are displayed after their unveiling ceremony at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. The incremental upgrades may not be enough to rejuvenate sales for the world's No. 1 smartphone maker.  Reuters/Albert Gea

Samsung Galaxy S8 – Camera specs and features

The newest Samsung flagship also furnishes a 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera that comes with the same 26 mm f/1.7 aperture. OIS, phase detection autofocus and single LED flash are likewise on board. The S8’s primary shooter also includes similar features like that of its predecessor, including the 1/2.5” sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size. Rounding out the all-new S series handset’s camera features are touch focus, geo-tagging, face and smile detection, auto HDR, real-time 4K video and 9 MP image recording, and panorama.

Speaking of videos, the S8 produces superb 4K Ultra HD videos at 30 FPS and Full HD videos at 60 FPS that come with dual-video recording boosts plus HDR. Quality wise, the new Galaxy phone’s resulting images are virtually the same as those of the S7. It’s almost impossible to distinguish the two handset’s daytime pictures since they have the same dynamic range and detailed content.

When it comes to the front camera, the S8 trumps its older brother with its 8 MP f/1.7 selfie shooter, which comes with autofocus, auto HDR and dual video call features. Selfies end up with a wealth of detail and 1440p videos are top-notch.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S7 camera shootout | AuthenTech - Ben Schmanke

