Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract

Mar 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andrew Bogut (6) lays on the floor after being injured during the first half against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

Australian centre Andrew Bogut and the Los Angeles Lakers have come to terms on a one-year, US$2.3 million (AU$2.8 million) contract, per reports. Bogut signed with the Purple & Gold on a veteran-minimum deal after considering four other teams as a free agent.

The 7-foot tall Bogut underwent rehabilitation during the NBA offseason to recover from a fractured leg he suffered as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In March, Bogut fractured his left tibia less than a minute into his debut with the Cavs. Bogut, a former NBA champion and All-NBA selection, could not generate interest at the onset of free agency owing to his injury. However, Bogut is reportedly cleared to return to basketball activities.

According to The Vertical, Bogut chose the Lakers to reunite with head coach Luke Walton. In 2015, Walton was assistant coach at Golden State when the Australian was the starting centre of a championship squad.

Lakers News: Andrew Bogut to reunite with Luke Walton

"For Bogut, several factors led to a commitment to the Lakers: reuniting with Lakers head coach Luke Walton; team upgrades in the offseason with rookies such as Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma and free-agent signee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; positional need as the franchise searched for an additional big man; and adding championship experience to a developing roster under president of basketball operations Magic Johnson," wrote Shams Charania in a report published Monday night.

In February, the Dallas Mavericks traded Bogut to the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA Trade Deadline before the big man came to terms on a buyout with the Sixers. After the buyout, Bogut weighed his options before signing with Cleveland. In 2016, the Warriors traded Bogut to the Mavericks to clear cap space for Kevin Durant.

Andrew Bogut, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, has established himself as an elite rim protector and frontcourt playmaker through his 12 years in the NBA. He averaged 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season before suffering a season-ending injury.