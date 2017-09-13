Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week

Mar 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andrew Bogut (6) lays on the floor after being injured during the first half against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena.

Mar 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andrew Bogut (6) lays on the floor after being injured during the first half against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

Free agent centre Andrew Bogut is expected to sign with a new team by next week, according to a report. The Australian has reportedly drawn interest from four teams ahead of the 2017-18 NB season.

Bogut, a former NBA champion and All-NBA selection, expects to be cleared for a full return after undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation programme to heal an injury to his left leg. In March, the seven-footer fractured his left tibia seconds into his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to a tweet from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Bogut "Bogut (will) get (a) final bone scan today (on Tuesday) and expects to be cleared for full return. Four teams interested (are interested in his services). (Bogut) Hopes to sign next week, per source."

Though the injured Bogut did not generate interest at the onset of 2017 NBA Free Agency, the Australian and his representatives communicated with up to four teams in July. At the time, Bogut revealed his thought process while evaluating in the four choices at hand.

“They’re all competitive and winning clubs. I’m hoping a few more sneak in there once a few more players have settled. Money won’t be the number one driver, there are other factors I’m looking at, such as role and winning. The first step was to flick over the x-rays and scans, so they’ve got all those. Now it is about discussing terms and length of contract. The teams are waiting on a couple of guys, so they know the exact cap space," Bogut told SEN Radio.

In February, the Dallas Mavericks shipped Bogut to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline before the big man came to terms on a buyout with the Sixers. Upon reaching a buyout, Bogut considered teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics before signing with Cleveland, the reigning NBA champions. Many analysts felt Bogut's decision to sign with the Cavaliers was an direct shot at the Golden State Warriors, who traded him to the Mavs last July. Bogut was admittedly chasing another ring.

Andrew Bogut was averaging 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Dallas Mavericks before suffered a season-ending injury. Despite his waning athleticism, Bogut could prove to be a useful contributor to a championship-contending team. The Boston Celtics are reportedly in hot pursuit of Bogut.