Almost 60% of Asia-based cybersecurity pros fear malicious attacks on the horizon

People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Almost 60 percent of cyber security professionals from Asia fear malicious attacks on the horizon, according to a new research. Almost 70 percent of respondent said they expect an attack affecting critical infrastructure across various Asian countries will happen within the next two years.

Such concerns are highlighted in Black Hat Asia’s research report titled “Cybersecurity Risk in Asia.” The report was compiled from a poll of about 100 current and former attendees at Black Hat Asia.

Security professionals who participated in the Black Hat Asia study are concerned that recent incidents in their region may be a sign of a major breach of critical infrastructure. Previous attacks in Asia and the Middle East have spanned damage to industrial control systems. Asia has seen continued mass attacks through malware as well as attacks that are targeted and focused on particular objectives like data theft or extortion through ransomware.

Due to these trends along with other reasons, nearly 60 percent of respondents cited targeted attacks as their biggest concern, particularly, malicious actors in Russia, China, and North Korea. As to how cyber security strategies fail in Asia, some respondents believed that it was due to a shortage of skilled professionals.

Over 30 percent of respondents believe the main reason cyber security strategies fail in Asia is because of a scarcity of skilled professionals. Such shortage, along with a lack of budget, makes for what appears to be a dangerous combination. As a result, several Asian security organisations looked under confident in their ability to protect their organizations’ data from cyber-attack.

The findings of the report also included Asia-based security professionals being more willing to job-hop than their counterparts in Europe and the United States. Over 50 percent of Asian cyber security professionals said they are actively looking for a new job or open to it.

According to the HIMSS Analytics and Symantec IT Security and Risk Management report, risky cyber security gaps still loom. Provider confidence in their ability to stop an attack is flat despite indications that risk management in the healthcare space is maturing.

