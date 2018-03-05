90th Academy Awards: Rita Moreno re-wears 1962 Oscar gown

  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Rita Moreno.
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Rita Moreno. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. Reuters/Lucas Jackson
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Rita Moreno.
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Rita Moreno. ReutersS/Mario Anzuoni
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Helen Mirren
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Helen Mirren Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Zendaya wears Giambattista Valli
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Zendaya wears Giambattista Valli Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Margot Robbie wears Chanel.
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Margot Robbie wears Chanel. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Jennifer Lawrence.
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Jennifer Lawrence. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Actress Taraji P. Henson wears a Vera Wang dress.
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Actress Taraji P. Henson wears a Vera Wang dress. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant.
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
  • 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Salma Hayek.
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Salma Hayek. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
Rita Moreno re-used her Oscars gown at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday. The “One Day at a Time” star, who is only of the handful of people to have won an Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards, returned to the red carpet in her timeless black and gold dress.

The 86-year-old star, for her role in the “West Side Story,” won the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the 1962 Academy Awards. She wore a head-turning massive black gown with gold flower patterns.

Fifty-six years later, she rocked the same dress at the Oscars, where she presented the category for Best Foreign Language Film. This time, though, she wore it with a strapless top instead of a sleeveless one.

Her daughter, Fernanda Luisa Fisher, told Vanity Fair that her mother would wear the same gown, which the actress-singer confirmed on Twitter.

The gown’s designer is unknown, but Moreno said she sourced it from overseas. “I had no idea I was going to win; I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland for ‘Judgment at Nuremberg,’” she told E!’s Ryan Seacrest about her 1962 gong. “I flew in from Manila in the Philippines just in case, which is where this gown was made.”

Watch Moreno’s acceptance speech in 1962:

Moreno is one of the twelve people who owns an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award, or EGOT, the four major annual American entertainment Awards. Aside from her Oscar win as Anita Palacio in the “West Side Story,” she also won a Grammy for Best Album for Children (“The Electric Company Album”) in 1972, a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for “The Ritz” in 1975, and a couple of Emmys — Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program in 1977 and Outstanding Guest Actress Drama for “The Rockford Files” in 1978. She also has numerous more trophies from different award-giving bodies.

Meanwhile, Moreno was not the only one who knew how to recycle dresses. Tiffany Haddish also re-wore her Alexander McQueen white dress for the third time. The comedienne bought the gown for last year’s “Girl’s Trip” premiere. She wore it again when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in November 2017.

She wore a different gown at the red carpet, opting for a cream gown with black and gold embroidery. But on stage while presenting Best Documentary Short Subject and Best Live Action Short film categories with Maya Rudolph, the 38-year-old American actress again wore her white Alexander McQueen.

Click through the images above to see more celebrity fashion at the 2018 Oscar Awards, including Jennifer Lawrence, Helen Mirren, Zendaya, Kobe Bryant and Margot Robbie. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

