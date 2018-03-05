Oscars 2018: Orange pins to raise awareness about gun safety

Lin-Manuel Miranda
90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Lin-Manuel Miranda wears an orange pin in support for stricter gun control. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Some attendees were expected to use the Oscars 2018 red carpet not only to show off designer clothes, but also to affirm their allegiances to a cause. Some celebrities will reportedly wear an orange flag pin at the red carpet event in support of gun control reform on behalf of an organisation called Everytown for Gun Safety.

The reported orange flag pins at Sunday’s Oscars comes in the wake of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month. “Tonight, actors and allies will #WearOrange pins and ribbons on the #Oscars red carpet to bring awareness to gun violence prevention in the wake of the Parkland school shooting,” Everytown’s Twitter account posts.

A stylist source has confirmed to People that celebrities attending the Oscars were planning to wear mini orange American flag pins in an effort to raise awareness about gun safety. The pin was reportedly conceptualized by Everytown for Gun Safety. It is not the first time that celebrities wore special pins to an event as attendees at the Golden Globes have earlier used the event as a platform to symbolize their solidarity with the Time's Up movement.

Last year, celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer wore orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Some celebrities also took to social media to speak out against gun violence.

Another way some A-Listers showed support to gun control was by donating hundreds of thousands of dollars for March For Our Lives. Among those who donated were celebrities George and Amal Clooney and Oprah.

Stars like Emma Stone and Julianne Moore have appeared in an Everytown PSA to encourage people to reach out to their representatives regarding gun regulation laws. Their appearance came after the Las Vegas mass shooting in October.

Meanwhile, several netizens shared their reactions on social media about the news of celebrities wearing pins to the Oscars. Some expressed gratitude to celebrities for doing so while some thought the act was hypocrisy. One Twitter user argued that if celebrities feel that strongly about the subject they must never take a part in a movie that has any manner of gun violence and must not hire any armed security to guard them.

Meanwhile, senators are imploring US President Donald Trump to take a leading role in pushing for gun-control legislation. Advocates of gun legislation in Congress hope that the POTUS will not be swayed by any reported pushback.

ABC Television Stations/YouTube

