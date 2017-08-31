Cast member Alice Braga poses during a photocall for the film "El Ardor" (The Ardor) presented as part of the specials screenings at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. Braga currently stars in the TV series "Queen of the South" as Teresa Mendoza.

Cast member Alice Braga poses during a photocall for the film "El Ardor" (The Ardor) presented as part of the specials screenings at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. Braga currently stars in the TV series "Queen of the South" as Teresa Mendoza. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The "Queen of the South" cast, which includes Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, Verónica Falcón as Camila Vargas, Peter Gadiot as James Valdez, Joaquim de Almeida as Don Epifanio Vargas and Jon-Michael Ecker as Raymundo "El Güero" Davila, will have a new episode titled "La Última Hora Mata." It will air in the US on Thursday. The upcoming episode will feature the final showdown between Teresa and Camila.

Spoiler Alert: This update contains additional 'Queen of the South' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'La Última Hora Mata' which airs on Showcase Australia and USA Network.

3 fast facts about the 'Queen of the South' season 2 finale

1. The episode's title is translated in English as 'The Last Hour Kills.'

According to Google Translate, "La Última Hora Mata," the title of the "Queen of the South" season 2, episode 13, means "The Last Hour Kills" in English. Like the previous episode titled "Todas las Horas Hieren," (All hours wound), it is part of a Latin sundial motto "Omnes vulnerant, ultima necat" (All hours wound; the last one kills). The title hints at what's about to happen with Teresa's plan.

2. Camila and Teresa will realise that there can only be one queen of the south.

A USA Network press release says that in this episode, there will be a final showdown between Camila and Teresa. Their desires and destinies will collide as they learn that only one of them must survive if the goal is to be the sole queen.

3. David Boyd directed 'La Última Hora Mata'

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Boyd directed the "Queen of the South" season 2 finale. His directing credits include other TV shows such as an episode of "The Mist" titled "Withdrawal," seven episodes of "The Walking Dead" and episodes of "The Night Shift" and "Shades of Blue." He also directed several episodes of "Friday Night Lights" and "Men of a Certain Age," plus an episode each of "Once Upon a Time" and "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland."

'La Última Hora Mata' guest stars

The IMDb lists several guest stars in this episode including Katherine Willis as Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Caryn Trusdale, John Confer as a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Supervisor, Paul Caraway as a DEA Agent, Omar Khan as a Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Agent and Roberto "Sanz" Sanchez as Big T. They will be joined by Johnny Rey Diaz as Chucho, Gustavo Hernandez as Pedro Jimenez, Ryan O'Nan as King George and Yancey Arias as Cortez.

'Queen of the South' episodes

The episode before "La Última Hora Mata" was "Todas las Horas Hieren," which aired in the US on Aug. 24. It was directed by Eduardo Sanchez and written by Ryan O'Nan. It showed Teresa forging new alliances with people that she doesn't completely trust. This move is part of her plan to finally break free from Camila's shadow.

The "Queen of the South" TV series airs on Showcase Australia every Thursday at 8:30 pm. It also airs every Thursday on the USA Network at 10 pm EST. Deadline reported on Aug. 10 that USA Network renewed the show for a third season. Stay tuned for "Queen of the South" Season 3 updates.

