Actress Alice Braga poses at the premiere of her new film "The Rite" in Hollywood, California January 26, 2011. Braga currently stars as Teresa Mendoza in the "Queen of the South" TV show. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The "Queen of the South" cast, which includes Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, Jon-Michael Ecker as Raymundo "El Güero" Davila, Peter Gadiot as James Valdez, Joaquim de Almeida as Don Epifanio Vargas and Verónica Falcón as Camila Vargas, will have a new episode titled "La Noche Oscura del Alma." It will air in the US on Thursday. The upcoming episode will feature Teresa's attempt to flee from Camila's grasp.

Spoiler Alert: This update contains additional 'Queen of the South' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'La Noche Oscura del Alma' which airs on Showcase Australia and USA Network.

3 fast facts about 'Queen of the South' season 2 episode 11

1. Teresa will try to escape Camila.

Zap2it reports that after spending a lot of time with Camila and even competing with James to earn her complete trust, Teresa will try to go on the run to flee from her. However, it won't be easy, and she'll encounter obstacles along the way.

2. The title of the episode means 'The Dark Night of the Soul.'

According to Google Translate, "La Noche Oscura del Alma," the title of the "Queen of the South" season 2, episode 11, means "The Dark Night of the Soul" in English. It is also the title of a poem by St. John of the Cross, which talks about leaving one's house during an obscure night without anyone noticing. The poem could be the basis of the episode, which is similar to Teresa's goal of leaving Camila for good.

3. Teresa will have a showdown with hired guns.

In her quest for freedom from Camila's shadow, Teresa will have a showdown with hired guns. This will make her realise that running away is not the answer to her problems. She'll also figure out that it's time for war.

'La Noche Oscura del Alma' guest stars and director

According to The Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars in this episode are Adolfo Alvarez as Tony Parra, Molly Burnett as Kelly Anne Van Awken, Jesse Campos as a Malverde man, Paul Caraway as a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent, Charles Wiedman as Denny, Sandy Valles as Isabela Vargas, Ryan O'Nan as King George and Cuyle Carvin as a Texas patrolman. "La Noche Oscura del Alma" was directed by Tina Mabry.

'Queen of the South' episodes

The episode prior to "La Noche Oscura del Alma" was "Que Manden los Payasos" (Send in the Clowns). It was aired in the US on Aug. 10. After "La Noche Oscura del Alma," the "episodes titled "Todas las Horas Hieren" (All Hours Hieren) and "La Última Hora Mata" (The Last Hour Kills) will be aired on Aug. 24 and 31, respectively.

'The "Queen of the South" TV series airs on Showcase Australia every Thursday at 8:30 pm. It also airs on USA Network on Thursdays at 10 - 11 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more updates about the show.

