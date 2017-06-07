2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report

By @saihoops on
Luke Kennard, 2017 NBA Draft, Knicks
Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) during the first half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Brevard

The New York Knicks are flirting with the idea of drafting Duke Sophomore Luke Kennard with the No. 8 overall pick during next month's NBA Draft. Kennard averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his second year with the Blue Devils while shooting an impressive .438 from three-point range. 

The Knicks are expected to weigh several options but will most likely select a guard or a wing, per several reports. According to ESPN's Chad Ford, the Knicks are projected to take Kentucky freshman Malik Monk at No. 8 but haven't ruled out the possibility of selecting one of North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr., French teenager Frank Ntilikina or Kennard. 

"The Knicks are looking at a number of backcourt players, including Monk, Dennis Smith and Frank Ntilikina. Monk may be the highest upside player and best fit of the group. If he lands here, Knicks fans will love him when he heats up," Ford wrote in his latest NBA Mock Draft published Tuesday.

Ford added that the Detroit Pistons are desperate for a shooter and Kennard would be their No. 1 choice. "The Pistons have been flirting with trading this pick for a more established player, but if they keep it, look for them to try to nab a shooter. Kennard wowed NBA scouts and GMs at his pro day, putting on an epic 3-point display and showing more athleticism than scouts thought he had a Duke (the Lakers recorded him with a 38.5-inch max vertical at his workout)."

2017 NBA Draft: Knicks to work out Dennis Smith on Wednesday

"Kennard is getting interest as high as No. 8 to the Knicks. He's a hot name to watch right now," added Ford, hinting at the possibility of New York taking a gamble with the sharpshooter from Middletown, Ohio. 

According to ESPN, Dennis Smith Jr. is scheduled to work out for the Knicks on Wednesday. The Knicks are expected to work out both Ntilikina and Monk in the coming weeks. With Derrick Rose expected to pursue free agency, the Knicks are in desperate need for a starting-calibre point guard and could roll with Smith Jr. 

The Knicks are reportedly also trying to acquire an additional first-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that owns 15th, 20th and 26th picks at next month's NBA Draft. The 2017 NBA draft will be held on June 22, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Join the Discussion
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen could face his most intelligent nemesis yet
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
'Outlander' season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming; Pictures from South Africa and more
‘Outlander’ season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 spoilers: 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' explores Sweeney's past [VIDEO]
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car