2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report

Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) during the first half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Brevard

The New York Knicks are flirting with the idea of drafting Duke Sophomore Luke Kennard with the No. 8 overall pick during next month's NBA Draft. Kennard averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his second year with the Blue Devils while shooting an impressive .438 from three-point range.

The Knicks are expected to weigh several options but will most likely select a guard or a wing, per several reports. According to ESPN's Chad Ford, the Knicks are projected to take Kentucky freshman Malik Monk at No. 8 but haven't ruled out the possibility of selecting one of North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr., French teenager Frank Ntilikina or Kennard.

"The Knicks are looking at a number of backcourt players, including Monk, Dennis Smith and Frank Ntilikina. Monk may be the highest upside player and best fit of the group. If he lands here, Knicks fans will love him when he heats up," Ford wrote in his latest NBA Mock Draft published Tuesday.

Ford added that the Detroit Pistons are desperate for a shooter and Kennard would be their No. 1 choice. "The Pistons have been flirting with trading this pick for a more established player, but if they keep it, look for them to try to nab a shooter. Kennard wowed NBA scouts and GMs at his pro day, putting on an epic 3-point display and showing more athleticism than scouts thought he had a Duke (the Lakers recorded him with a 38.5-inch max vertical at his workout)."

2017 NBA Draft: Knicks to work out Dennis Smith on Wednesday

"Kennard is getting interest as high as No. 8 to the Knicks. He's a hot name to watch right now," added Ford, hinting at the possibility of New York taking a gamble with the sharpshooter from Middletown, Ohio.

According to ESPN, Dennis Smith Jr. is scheduled to work out for the Knicks on Wednesday. The Knicks are expected to work out both Ntilikina and Monk in the coming weeks. With Derrick Rose expected to pursue free agency, the Knicks are in desperate need for a starting-calibre point guard and could roll with Smith Jr.

The Knicks are reportedly also trying to acquire an additional first-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that owns 15th, 20th and 26th picks at next month's NBA Draft. The 2017 NBA draft will be held on June 22, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.