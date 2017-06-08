2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation

Mar 23, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Josh Jackson (11) reacts with guard Frank Mason III (0) during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the semifinals of the midwest Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to draft UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick at this month's NBA Draft. However, Kansas Jayhawks forward Josh Jackson has "some strong supporters in the organisation who think defence should be the priority," according to a new report.

ESPN's Chad Ford reported Wednesday that while the old Lakers front office led by Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were "fans" of Ball, the new administration is rooting for both Jackson and De'Aaron Fox since the team is desperate for defensive-minded players. The Lakers finished the 2016-17 NBA season dead last in Opp. Field Goal Percentage (.483), Points Differential (-6.9) and Defensive Efficiency. They have been the worst defensive team in the league for three consecutive seasons.

"While the feeling is that Ball is a good fit with the Lakers offensively, Fox and Jackson are gritty defenders and vocal leaders on the court, something the Lakers feel the team is lacking. Jackson in particular seems to have some strong supporters in the organization who think defence should be the priority," Ford wrote in his insider article.

Josh Jackson workout could convince Lakers

The draft expert said the Lakers were still leaning towards Ball but could go the other way after the workouts of Jackson and Fox. "I still think they lean toward Ball, but I'd put the odds somewhere like this: Ball 40 percent, Jackson 35 percent, Fox 25 percent. Jackson comes in Wednesday to work out, followed by Ball on Thursday. Fox will be in, too. Workouts might be key. If one of those players really shines or falters, it will change the dynamic."

It's important to note that the Lakers already have Brandon Ingram on the roster and are rumoured to be acquiring Paul George via trade or free agency within the next 12 months. In that scenario, the Lakers could find it hard to accommodate Ingram, Jackson and George in the same starting line up. However, several insiders believe that Ingram and Jackson could form an explosive two-way wing duo.

Josh Jackson averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.7 steals in his one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks. The 2017 NBA draft will be held on June 22, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Lakers will select No. 2 and No. 28 in a draft class that some are calling the best since 2003. 

