2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick

Mar 19, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward D.J. Wilson (5) is defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Jaylen Johnson (10) during the first half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. USA TODAY Sports / Brian Spurlock

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly "high" on Michigan Wolverines forward D.J. Wilson and would look to grab him with their No. 28 pick during next month's NBA Draft. The Lakers received the No. 28 pick from the Houston Rockets as part of the Lou Williams trade prior to February's NBA Trade Deadline.

According to ESPN's Chad Ford, "The Lakers are said to be high on this high-flying stretch-4. When Wilson isn't boarding above the rim or launching 3s, there isn't a lot to his game, but those two attributes can get you into the first round," Ford wrote in his latest NBA Mock Draft published on Tuesday. 

Wilson, a native of Sacramento, California, helped the Wolverines turn their season around on their way to the Big Ten tournament and a trip to the Sweet 16 in March. After averaging a tally of 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the regular season, the 21-year-old junior averaged 18.5 points and 3.5 blocks in three Tournament games, showing his ability to deliver on the big stage.

The Lakers have two power forwards on their roster -- namely Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr. However, they could desperately use a Stretch-4 to help the likes of D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson and potentially Lonzo Ball (whom they could draft with the No. 2 overall pick) operate with a spaced out floor. Randle and Nance have yet to show consistent range from three-point territory.

Lakers need a stretch-4: Is D.J. Wilson a good fit?

Since Wilson played three years in college, a rarity for first-round prospects in 2017, scouts believe the forward can make a significant contribution at the NBA level in his rookie season. 

Recently, the Utah Jazz were strongly linked with D.J. Wilson. According to The Detroit News, Wilson "has a first-round guarantee from the Utah Jazz, who have the 30th pick in the first round."

Jazz executive Walt Perrin was quick to shoot down the report. "Did not happen. Did not happen at all. I don’t know where he got that from. Have there been times where if we like him, we’ve said, ‘If he’s there, we might take him"? Yeah, we’ve probably said that. But we haven’t said we will definitely take you if you’re there," Perrin told The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Utah Jazz own four selections in the 2017 NBA Draft (Nos. 24, 30, 42 and 55). According to Chad Ford's latest Mock, they are projected to draft Latvian centre Andzejs Pasecniks with the No. 24 pick. The 2017 NBA Draft is on June 22. The Lakers will select No. 2 and No. 28. 

