2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios confident despite tough draw

Australian star Nick Kyrgios is in good spirits entering the upcoming French Open despite finding himself in a difficult draw at the second Grand Slam of the year. Kyrgios, the 18th seed, will face German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber in his first round match on Sunday.

Kyrgios has been dealing with several injuries (shoulder and hip) ever since he pushed Roger Federer to a classic five-setter at the Miami Open semi-final in the first week of April. Last Tuesday, Kyrgios had a familiar meltdown against Argentina’s World No. 94 Nicolas Kicker in his first round match at Lyon. Kyrgios committed 9 double-faults and breached a code for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The 22-year-old Canberran faces a daunting task in Paris. He could face the likes of Kevin Anderson, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Marin Cilic just to reach the second week. During Friday's 2017 French Open draw, the Aussie said he was “working through a couple of niggling injuries but I’m doing everything I can to get ready for my first round”.

2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios faces tough draw

Rod Laver in 1969 was the last Australian to win the French Open. Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem are all viewed as future stars in the sport. Recently, Kyrgios, a former two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, said he was happy for the success of his fellow Next-Gen stars. "It’s good to see these young guys doing well but I’m just worrying about trying to get my body right to play. I’m always going to be confident," said Kyrgios ahead of his tournament opener against Kohlschreiber on Sunday.

After upsetting Novak Djokovic on two separate occasions, Kyrgios rose to a career-high World No. 13 before his recent rut dropped him back to World No. 19. “I haven’t had the best luck in the last couple of weeks. Obviously my body has been letting me down a little bit so I’m just trying to get that right before I go out there and play," the young Aussie said, via Fox Sports.

The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11. Rafael Nadal has the opportunity to become the first player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam on ten occasions. His overall Grand Slam tally stands at 14.