Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open

Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios had a familiar meltdown Tuesday against Argentina’s World No. 94 Nicolas Kicker in a Round of 16 match at the Lyon Open. Kyrgios committed 9 double-faults and breached a code for unsportsmanlike conduct barely a week before the 2017 French Open.

During his 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 loss to Kicker, Kyrgios was in cruise control until the score read 4-4 in the second set and he began committing double faults. According to The Herald Sun, the young Canberran spent "the break between sets repeatedly dropping his water bottle onto the court at his feet, until a ball kid picked it up and gave it to him. It didn’t stop the funk. Kyrgios appeared aloof and even tried hitting a tweener early in the set, when he could have hit a regulation forehand."

Nick Kyrgios has a meltdown while battling hip injury

Kyrgios, coming off a recent hip surgery, hasn't been moving on the court the way he did during last month's Miami Open semi-final against Roger Federer. Kicker capitalised with a series of drop shots to win a number of points at the net. This pattern led to more frustration for Kyrgios, who was repeatedly warned for his erratic behaviour. "Perhaps harder to fathom was Kyrgios’ mental slide throughout the match, on a day where his need to do better in that regard was something he seemed to be painfully aware of," wrote the Herald Sun.

In recent months, Kyrgios has kept his emotions in check after developing a notorious reputation for throwing tantrums and distracting opponents during games. He defeated World No. 2 Novak Djokovic on two separate occasions before pushing Federer to the limit at Key Biscayne. Kyrgios followed up those impressive performances by helping his country reach the Davis Cup semi-final, earning rich praise from Team America coach Jim Courier, who believes the Australian can finish 2017 as a Top-5 ranked player in the world.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios will be coached part-time by Frenchman Sebastien Grosjean at the 2017 French Open. The Australian tennis star has been without a coach for nearly two years.