2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online

Australia and England will collide in the traditional Ashes Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting Tuesday. Australia have already reclaimed the Ashes urn with comprehensive victories at Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, to clinch the five-Test series by a 3-0 margin.

Though the stakes aren't as high, over 90,000 fans are expected to swarm the MCG for Boxing Day, often referred to the most important day of the year in Australia's cricketing calendar.

Australia will be without strike fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who will miss the Melbourne Test with a bruised heel. Jackson Bird will replace Starc in Australia's playing XI. Incidentally, it will be Bird's first taste of Test cricket since last year's Boxing Day Test against Pakistan which Australia won by an innings and 18 runs. Bird has claimed 34 wickets in eight previous Tests, including a career-best haul of 5/59 against New Zealand last Feb.

Aussie captain Steve Smith, fresh off a career-best knock of 239 at Perth, has amassed 426 runs through four innings thus far. Smith will look to continue his prodigious run-scoring in Boxing Day Tests. According to ESPNCricinfo, Smith holds the record for the best batting average for a Test captain at the MCG. "Smith has now captained Australia in three Boxing Day Tests and in the first innings of those matches he has made 192, 134* and 165*, for a first-innings average of 491 as Test captain at the MCG. And the way he has batted in this series, you wouldn't put it past him to make 491 this time around."

Smith expects another good batting surface at MCG. "The wicket's been pretty good, pretty flat the last few years. It looks much the same this year. It was probably ready to go three days ago. It's a wicket that really hasn't broken up much over the last few years, it's stayed pretty good for five days. Hopefully, I can cash in again this week. It doesn't look like there'll be great deal of sideways movement, maybe a bit of reverse swing as the game goes on. But it looks a pretty flat wicket," he said on the eve of the fourth Ashes Test match.

Meanwhile, England have also been dealing with injuries. Seamer Craig Overton, who impressed in his first two Test outings, has suffered a fractured rib and will be replaced by Tom Curran. The Surrey pacer will become the first Englishman to debut in a Boxing Day Test since Warren Hegg in 1998. Australia vs England live streaming, Ashes live streaming, and Melbourne Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follow.

2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch MCG Test online

Third Test (Dec. 14-18)

Start time: 10:30 a.m. (Local Time), 12:30 a.m. (AEST), 02:30 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: Channel Nine (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)

Live Stream: Cricket Australia Live Pass (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)