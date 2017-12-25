2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online

By @saihoops on
2017 Ashes, Perth Test match
Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 18, 2017. Australian players celebrate after winning the third Ashes cricket test match. Reuters / David Gray

Australia and England will collide in the traditional Ashes Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting Tuesday. Australia have already reclaimed the Ashes urn with comprehensive victories at Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, to clinch the five-Test series by a 3-0 margin. 

Though the stakes aren't as high, over 90,000 fans are expected to swarm the MCG for Boxing Day, often referred to the most important day of the year in Australia's cricketing calendar. 

Australia will be without strike fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who will miss the Melbourne Test with a bruised heel. Jackson Bird will replace Starc in Australia's playing XI. Incidentally, it will be Bird's first taste of Test cricket since last year's Boxing Day Test against Pakistan which Australia won by an innings and 18 runs. Bird has claimed 34 wickets in eight previous Tests, including a career-best haul of 5/59 against New Zealand last Feb.

Aussie captain Steve Smith, fresh off a career-best knock of 239 at Perth, has amassed 426 runs through four innings thus far. Smith will look to continue his prodigious run-scoring in Boxing Day Tests. According to ESPNCricinfo, Smith holds the record for the best batting average for a Test captain at the MCG. "Smith has now captained Australia in three Boxing Day Tests and in the first innings of those matches he has made 192, 134* and 165*, for a first-innings average of 491 as Test captain at the MCG. And the way he has batted in this series, you wouldn't put it past him to make 491 this time around."

Smith expects another good batting surface at MCG. "The wicket's been pretty good, pretty flat the last few years. It looks much the same this year. It was probably ready to go three days ago. It's a wicket that really hasn't broken up much over the last few years, it's stayed pretty good for five days. Hopefully, I can cash in again this week. It doesn't look like there'll be great deal of sideways movement, maybe a bit of reverse swing as the game goes on. But it looks a pretty flat wicket," he said on the eve of the fourth Ashes Test match.

Meanwhile, England have also been dealing with injuries. Seamer Craig Overton, who impressed in his first two Test outings, has suffered a fractured rib and will be replaced by Tom Curran. The Surrey pacer will become the first Englishman to debut in a Boxing Day Test since Warren Hegg in 1998. Australia vs England live streaming, Ashes live streaming, and Melbourne Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follow.

2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch MCG Test online
Third Test (Dec. 14-18)
Start time: 10:30 a.m. (Local Time), 12:30 a.m. (AEST), 02:30 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel Nine (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)
Live Stream: Cricket Australia Live Pass (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Rafael Nadal facing injury woes ahead of Australian Open, Brisbane International
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Serena Williams returns in Abu Dhabi, will defend Australian Open title
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets ready to make a run
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
Hugh Hefner’s will prohibits wife, children from using drugs, alcohol
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Grey Worm’s role
‘Outlander’: Steven Cree records a video in Sam Heughan’s voice
'General Hospital' Dec. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 22: Brian dresses up as Santa Claus
'Coronation Street' Dec. 22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Vikings' season 5 episode 6: A journey and a war
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 6: Brother against brother
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car