2017 Ashes: Steve Smith hurts hand before Boxing Day Test

Cricket - Australia v England - Ashes test match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 16, 2017 - Australia's captain Steve Smith celebrates with team mate Mitchell Marsh as they walk off the field at the end of the third day of the third Ashes cricket test match.

Cricket - Australia v England - Ashes test match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 16, 2017 - Australia's captain Steve Smith celebrates with team mate Mitchell Marsh as they walk off the field at the end of the third day of the third Ashes cricket test match. Reuters / David Gray

Australia captain Steve Smith suffered a painful blow to his hand during a practice session Sunday in the lead-up to the Boxing Day Test match. Smith's Australians have already regained the Ashes with a 3-0 series victory but are determined to complete a 5-0 sweep of England with wins at Melbourne and Sydney.

According to Fox Sports, Smith was standing to the side of the MCG nets when he was struck by a ball that had been whacked by opening batsman Cameron Bancroft.

Fortunately, Smith didn't suffer any structural damage to his hand. Vice-captain David Warner told the media later that Smith would lead the team in the Boxing Day Test starting Tuesday.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with him, he’s fine. He was confused how it actually got there. I think we all were. It hit the top of the rail and then just flicked up. I was a bit worried because Smudge said ‘heads’ and it actually hit him. I was a bit dumbfounded," Warner told reporters.

Steve Smith has been the leading run-getter in the five-match Test series, notching up 426 runs through four innings. Smith began the series with an unbeaten knock of 141 which helped Australia claim a 1-0 lead at Brisbane. The star batsman followed it up with a career-high knock of 239 at Perth as Australia reclaimed the Ashes urn for the first time since 2013.

The 2017 Ashes will now move to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the customary Boxing Day Test. The fourth Test match at the MCG will be followed by the fifth and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The five-match Ashes Test series will be followed by a five-game one-day-international series between hosts Australia and England.