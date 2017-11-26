2017 Ashes: Australia on verge of taking 1-0 lead

By @saihoops on
2017 Ashes
Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - GABBA Ground, Brisbane, Australia, November 26, 2017. England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad walk behind Australia's Cameron Bancroft and teammate David Warner at the end of the fourth day of the first Ashes cricket test match. Reuters / David Gray

The Australian cricket team is on the verge of claiming a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series against England at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba, Brisbane. Steven Smith's team requires just 56 runs with all ten wickets in tact as they enter the fifth and final day of the Test match.

After bowling out England for 195 in the second innings, Australia finished at 114/0 at the end of Day 4, in the pursuit of 170 runs for victory. While vice-captain David Warner is unbeaten on 60, debutant opener Cameron Bancroft is not out 51, after bringing up the first half-century of his Test career. 

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Starc (3-51), Josh Hazlewood (3-46) and Nathan Lyon (3-67) picked up three wickets apiece to bowl out the visitors for less than 200 runs. At one stage, England captain Joe Root looked to consolidate the innings with a brisk half-century. However, Root's dismissal was followed by a 41-run partnership between Moeen Ali (40) and Johnny Bairstow (42), before which England's lower order collapsed quickly. 

Australia had claimed a 26-run first-innings lead courtesy of an unbeaten century from captain Steven Smith (141 not out). Smith and Shaun Marsh (51) added 99 runs for the fifth-wicket, while fast bowler Pat Cummins contributed an invaluable 42 late in the innings. England had amassed a first-innings total of 302 all out after electing to bat first on an up-and-down Gabba wicket.

2017 Ashes: David Warner holds fort for Australia

As aptly described by ESPNCricinfo, David Warner curbed his natural, aggressive instincts to steer Australia to the verge of a win on Day 4. "Warner, whose second-innings onslaughts had been such a crucial factor in the 5-0 whitewash in 2013-14, took a more measured route to his latest Ashes half-century, which came from 74 balls with not so much as a boundary until his 27th delivery. But he did not need to rush on this occasion -- worryingly for England, where the Aussie quicks had been able to threaten with pace through the air, even when the wicket had been at its most sluggish."

The 2017 Ashes will proceed to the Adelaide Oval for the second Test starting Dec. 2. England have won of the last five Ashes series against their arch rivals, dating back to 2009 series at home. Australia, however, registered a 5-0 sweep of England when they last hosted the Ashes in 2013-14.

 

Related
Join the Discussion
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Bernard Tomic forced to fight for Australian Open wildcard spot
Australia vs Fiji live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup online
Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor could take place in 2108
NBA Trade News: Clippers could move DeAndre Jordan ahead of deadline
John Wall injury update: Wizards start to miss at least two weeks
John Wall injury update: Wizards start to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia on verge of taking 1-0 lead
2017 Ashes: Australia on verge of taking 1-0 lead
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Trouble again at Hilltop
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 'Fool Me Twice' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 11: Claire’s struggle to survive
‘Supernatural’ 13x07 spoilers, review: ‘War of the Worlds’ is a weak entry
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 8 spoilers: McGarrett becomes a pilot
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 8 spoilers
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Sharon's family arrives
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 5 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car