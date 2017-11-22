2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online

England's cricket team captain Joe Root holds a replica Ashes urn as he stands next to Australia's cricket team captain Steve Smith during an official event ahead of the Ashes opening test match at the GABBA ground in Brisbane, Australia, November 22, 2017.

England's cricket team captain Joe Root holds a replica Ashes urn as he stands next to Australia's cricket team captain Steve Smith during an official event ahead of the Ashes opening test match at the GABBA ground in Brisbane, Australia, November 22, 2017. Reuters / David Gray

The 2017 Ashes series will get underway Thursday at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba, Brisbane. Having played three Test series between 2013 and 2015, Australia and England, cricket's oldest rivals, will resume battle with a pair of vastly inexperienced teams.

Steven Smith and Joe Root will be captaining at the Ashes stage for the first time in their young careers.

"I think we saw last time England came out here a few blokes struggled with extra bounce in the wicket. Hopefully we can exploit that again," said Smith, on the eve of the first Test at The Gabba.

"We're about due to win here. It's the reason why Australia play the first Test of a series here because they have such a good record here. But what a way to start the series if we can go one up here. It would really upset the apple cart and could give us a lot of momentum," said Joe Root. Australia vs England live streaming, Ashes live streaming, Gabba Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follows.

Test Squads: Australia – Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers, Glenn Maxwell

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Tom Curran

2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Gabba Test online

First Test (Nov. 23-27)

Start time: 10 a.m. (Local Time, AEST), 00:00 (GMT)

On TV: Channel Nine (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)

Live Stream: Cricket Australia Live Pass (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)