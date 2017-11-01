200 feared killed after alleged tunnel collapse at North Korea nuclear base

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

Up to 200 people were reported killed after a tunnel at underground North Korea nuclear site has supposedly collapsed. One hundred people were said to have been trapped by the initial tunnel collapse and another 100 lost in a second collapse while a rescue operation was taking place.

Japan’s TV Asahi reported that the collapse took place at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the northeast of the country. It was said to be have taken place about a week after the test of a hydrogen bomb, the most powerful nuclear explosion ever achieved by the country. The news prompted fears of a massive radioactive leak.

A North Korean reportedly official said the collapse occurred during the construction of an underground tunnel. Reports also claimed that 100 people were trapped and another 100 people were lost.

The Japanese report is yet to be verified. But North Korean analyst and global security expert Ankit Panda expressed doubts, saying the Asahi TV report has not been corroborated. On Twitter, he wrote that he was “highly skeptical of this report that's circulating today.”

Some experts say the ground may have been loosened after the latest nuclear test in early September. South Korea’s Meteorological Agency said there “seems to be a cavity of 60 meters to 100 meters [200 to 330 feet] under the mountain where there is a nuclear test site.”

There were warnings that radioactive substances might leak out if more tests were performed within Mount Mantap. Chinese scientists chimed in, saying further nuclear tests could cause the mountain to collapse.

The Washington Post previously reported that North Korea’s underground nuclear tests were so huge that they have “altered the geological structure of the land” and that it’s suffering from “tired mountain syndrome.” Paul Richards, a seismologist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, told the news organisation that what they were seeing from North Korea looks like some kind of stress in the ground.

Kim Jong Un’s regime said after the most recent nuclear test on September 3 that it had set off a hydrogen bomb and that it had been a “perfect success.” North Korea analysis website 38 North’s Frank Pabian said it was possible the sixth nuclear test could have caused tunnels to collapse.

The report was not confirmed by South Korea’s unification ministry spokeswoman Lee Eugene. She said they were aware about the report but they do not know anything about it.

Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
'Outlander' season 3: Producers share insight in new video
'Doctor Who' Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
