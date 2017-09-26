North Korea's foreign minister says 'US declared war'

By on
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Pyongyang says it reserves the right to shoot down US bombers, claiming it was US President Donald Trump who declared war in a tweet. The North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho reportedly said North Korea has every right to make counter-measures.

Ri said the whole world has to remember it was the United States that first declared war. He was reportedly talking about Trump’s tweet on Sunday, in which he said the regime’s leaders “won’t be around much longer.”

"Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country,” he said. Ri added the question of who will not be around much longer will be answered then.

Trump had also previously said he would “totally destroy” North Korea if the US and its allies were attacked. The UN and the international community, Ri said, had hoped that the war of words between the US and North Korea would not turn into “real action.”

But White House spokeswoman Sarah Saunders denied allegations that the POTUS had declared war. She described the idea "absurd.”

She said the goal of the Trump administration remains the same. That is to continue to seek the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

A spokeswoman for the state department, Katina Adams, also claimed the same thing. She agreed that the US has not declared was on North Korea, adding no nation has the right to fire on other nations’ aircraft or ships in international airspace or waters.

The Pentagon said it will provide the US leader with "options" on how to deal with Pyongyang. Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning said it would be the case if North Korea does not stop their “provocative actions.”

Meanwhile, UN secretary general António Guterres warned heated rhetoric could only increase the risk of confrontation. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters said fiery talk can lead to fatal misunderstandings.

Ri’s comments came following tensions between the US and North Korea, with an exchange of insults between Trump and Kim Jong-un. Officials and experts believe the risks of all out war are now substantially greater, according to The Guardian.

It is not the first time the Pyongyang regime has accused America of declaring war. It shot down US aircraft in 1969, killing 31 servicemen, and an army helicopter in 1994.

Military Update/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Nick Kyrgios explains decision to take a knee at Laver Cup
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho escapes FA ban for sending off
NFL players, executives lead Anti-Donald Trump charge
Lewis Hamitlon nearly retired before Sebastian Vettel rivalry
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
‘Poldark’ season 4: Demelza’s family life
‘Power’ season 5: Ghost and crew are back!
‘Vikings’ season 5: Floki meets a powerful figure
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘really relaxed as a couple’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘really relaxed as a couple’
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Sept. 26-29: Paul gets propositioned
'Days of Our Lives' Sept. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car