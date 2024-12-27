For ages, multiple debates have erupted over the treatment of women in their workplaces, equal pay rights, and the respect she gets isn't dependent on her gender. Now, the time has arrived to set aside the debates and focus on the bigger picture.

A recent study, conducted by digital youth engagement platform Year13 has found that two times as many young women as men are quitting their jobs because of the high amounts of consumer abuse they encounter.

The study noted that women, especially the younger ones constitute the majority of the quitters. "It's shocking to see one in eight teenage girls and young women report that they've been driven out of a job due to customer abuse," Year13 co-founder Saxon Phipps told news.com.au.

"It's an important reminder to be on the lookout for young workers this summer, many who are inexperienced and don't easily forget these instances of abuse they suffer," Phipps said.

The surge in employees quitting their jobs due to abuse is closely tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, widespread layoffs resulted in a significant increase in workload for the remaining employees, effectively doubling their workload, per a study published in Careerone.

Employers are at risk of litigation and prosecution if they fail to protect customer service employees from bullying and abuse. To mitigate this risk, employers must implement policies, training, and support to safeguard their employees' well-being.

Nearly 75% of young Australians surveyed recently stated that obtaining financial independence was the main reason they took on their first part-time work. But a sizable percentage—nearly one in five—said they began working to help pay for their family's living expenses.

Maddy, 19, told News.co.au that she was forced to quit her job as she was fed up from the abuses she received from the clients while working at a coffee chain.

"Customers would become very upset about the cost of our products, would not even look or speak to me directly when I was taking their order, and I was subjected to verbal abuse and condescending behaviour," she said.

"This job gave me a lot of experience with people but the stress and anxiety it caused every day was certainly something I'd never want to experience again."

However, the study said that frontline workers are more exposed to threats and abuse from customers.