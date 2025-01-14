Popular fast-food chain Wendy's is all set to flip burgers in Down Under from Wednesday.

Wendy's will inaugurate its first outlet on Cavill Avenue in Surfer's Paradise, with plans to introduce a great lineup of food joints in multiple locations, News.com.au reported.

Its plan of action includes opening at least 200 restaurants in Australia by 2034, creating at least 30-40 job opportunities in each outlet.

To avoid confusion, note that the incoming Wendy's fast-food chain is a separate entity from the previously existing "Wendy's Milk Bar" in Australia, which serves ice cream and hot dogs.

Standing up to its "fresh, never frozen" motto, the iconic brand will introduce its mouthwatering menu consisting of Classic Double and Spicy Chicken Sandwich, The Baconmator, loaded with two square beef patties, bacon, American cheese, mayonnaise, and ketchup.

Its vast menu will also include dessert options available in a selection of flavors, including basic chocolate and vanilla. Additionally, the brand's hand-cut fries will be on offer, with customizable options including regular, loaded with cheese, chili, and cheese, or bacon and cheese, reported AFR.

Wendy's is joining the Australian food market at a time when its direct rivals are facing difficulties.

The profits of Domino's Pizza Enterprises and Collins Foods, the two largest fast food restaurants listed on the ASX, are seeing a decline. Collins Foods recently lowered its dividend payment following a 52% drop in half-year profitability, while Domino's Pizza announced it will replace its longtime CEO, Don Meij, after abandoning its ambitious aim of 7,000 outlets.