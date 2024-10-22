Holidaymakers can snag affordable flights as Virgin Australia announces a massive sale, slashing prices across its entire domestic and international network.

For a limited time, over 1 million fares will be reduced in both economy and business class cabins, with prices starting from just AU$49.

The airline announced Tuesday that during the sale spanning seven days, tickets to destinations, including Hamilton Island, Gold Coast, and Perth, will be available at rock-bottom prices, News.com.au reported.

The sale incorporates well-traveled routes, including Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast (with prices starting from AU$109), Brisbane to the Whitsundays (from AU$79), and Sydney to Ballina/Byron Bay (from underAU $50).

"We are encouraging Aussies to get in early and snap up a bargain fare to amazing holiday destinations such as Queenstown, Bali, Fiji and domestic hotspots like Hamilton Island, Perth and Gold Coast from just AU$49 one-way," Virgin Australia executive Libby Minogue said, per Sky News.

"It is not often our entire network is on sale and we are committed to delivering great value fares so Australians can experience the wonders of Australia and our international destinations. With business class fares also on sale, travellers can fly like a royal for less to their next dream getaway."

The offers aren't limited to just domestic routes, as several international destinations fall into the sale's radar. Those looking to travel abroad can avail of standout deals to travel from Melbourne to Queenstown, New Zealand from AU$405 return, the Gold Coast to Bali for under AU$500 return, and Melbourne to Fiji for less than AU$600 return, ending Oct. 28.

The sale follows closely on the heels of rival airline Jetstart announcing a massive sale forClub Jetstar members, with fares as little as AU$26. The exclusive sale will be available until Oct. 22, during which, 26,000 one-way domestic fares are up for grabs at the cheapest price.