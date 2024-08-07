Electric air taxi maker Joby Aviation has taken a big step toward becoming global after tendering an official application to get its aircraft authorized for use in Australia.

The U.S.-based company is aiming to leverage a special agreement between the countries' aviation authorities that facilitates mutual recognition of approvals for receiving a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification.

Joby said it was particularly focused on reducing city traffic by introducing its fleet of quick, short-distance flights, Reuters reports.

"We're incredibly excited about the potential for air taxis to offer new and more sustainable ways to travel around Australia's global cities," said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, Financial Times reported. "With commercial powered-lift operations already considered in CASA's regulatory frameworks, we're pleased to be working with Australian authorities using a regulatory path to market that is actively being pursued by numerous countries around the world."

Joby's electric air taxi can seat a pilot and four passengers and boasts a speed of 200mph. Coming with a promise of hugely cutting back on emissions and a much quieter travel experience, the company has so far flown its full-scale prototype aircraft for over 33,000 miles using only electric power.

In November 2023, Joby made history by becoming the first-ever electric air taxi company to operate in New York City.

The FAA-type certification is approved after the company runs thorough testing and documentation of every part of its aircraft to show that it meets safety standards and is ready to be used commercially.

Apart from Australia, Joby has also applied to have its FAA certificate approved by Japan and the United Kingdom's aviation authorities.