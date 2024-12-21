US diplomats met with Syria's new ruler on Friday, an official told AFP, as outside powers seek assurances the country's Islamist-led authorities will be moderate and inclusive.

The ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad ended decades of abuses and years of civil war, but raised concerns over minorities and women's rights, as well as the future of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The lightning offensive that toppled Assad was led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), rooted in Al-Qaeda's Syria branch but recently adopting a moderate stance.

Its sudden arrival in the capital has left foreign governments, especially the United States, scrambling for new policies, as HTS is designated a terrorist group by some countries.

A Syrian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, later confirmed the US delegation had met with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of HTS.

"And the results will be positive, God willing," the official added.

A planned press conference by the US delegation was "cancelled due to security concerns".

US diplomats have not been to Damascus on a formal mission since the early days of the civil war that erupted after Assad cracked down on anti-government protests in 2011.

The delegation would also meet with activists, minority groups and civil society representatives, the State Department said.

The group includes Barbara Leaf, the top State Department official for the Middle East, as well as the US point man on hostages, who has been seeking clues on missing Americans including Austin Tice, a journalist who was kidnapped in Syria in August 2012.

Their visit follows a statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, revealing direct contact with HTS.

At talks in Aqaba, Jordan, Western, Arab and Turkish powers jointly called for an "inclusive, non-sectarian and representative government" that respects the rights of all of Syria's diverse communities.

This was echoed in Cairo by Turkey and Iran, which supported different sides in the war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who backed Assad's opponents, stressed reconciliation and restoration of Syria's territorial integrity and unity.

Turkey has been putting pressure on Kurdish-led forces in Syria, and Erdogan said Friday it was time to destroy "terrorist" groups operating in the country, namely Islamic State group jihadists and Kurdish fighters.

"Daesh, the PKK and their affiliates -- which threaten the survival of Syria -- must be eradicated," he told journalists following the Cairo summit, referring to IS and the Kurdistan Workers Party, respectively.

The semiautonomous northeastern region of Syria is protected by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a group led by People's Protection Units (YPG).

Turkey accuses the YPG of being a branch of the PKK, which both Washington and Ankara consider a terrorist group.

Kurdish leaders in Syria have welcomed Assad's ouster and raised the three-star independence-era rebel flag, but many in the region fear continued attacks by Turkey and allied fighters.

Several thousand people chanted "The Syrian people are one", and "No to war in our region, no to Turkey's attack" at Thursday's demonstration in Qamishli.

In Damascus, demonstrators chanted "No to religious rule", and "We want a democracy, not a religious state."

This came after a spokesman for the interim government said "female representation in ministries or parliament... is premature", citing "biological" and other considerations.

Majida Mudarres, a retired civil servant, expressed anger at the comments.

"Women have a big role in political life," the 50-year-old.

"We will be observing any position against women and will not accept it. The time in which we were silent is over."

Amy Pope, the head of the UN's migration agency, on Friday urged "the caretaker government to continue to empower and enable women, because they are going to be absolutely critical to the rebuilding of the country".

Pope also called for the raft of international sanctions on Syria to be reassessed to help the country regain its footing.

Syria's civil war killed more than 500,000 people and sparked an exodus of millions of refugees.

Since Assad's departure, which sparked celebrations at home and abroad, rebels have thrown open prisons where tens of thousands of people were arbitrarily detained and tortured.

They have also located mass graves believed to hold some of the estimated 100,000 people who died or were killed in custody since 2011.