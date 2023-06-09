KEY POINTS Trump said he was summoned to appear in a court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted that he has been indicted on federal criminal charges stemming from his retention and mishandling of hundreds of classified government documents taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving the White House.

Trump disclosed the indictment in posts published on his Truth Social account. In one of the posts, Trump also revealed that he has received a summon to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," he wrote. "I have been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 p.m."

In a later post, Trump published a video where he claimed the indictment is part of an effort to interfere with the 2024 presidential elections and that he was the subject of "the greatest witch hunt of all time" that has been "going on for seven years."

"This is what they do. This is what they do so well," he added.

Trump has reportedly been indicted on seven charges in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified materials, per the Washington Post, citing people familiar with the case.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is the only U.S. president in history to be criminally charged. His indictment stemming from the Mar-a-Lago documents is the second time that he has been criminally charged in recent months. He was previously indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels—whom he allegedly had an affair with in 2016.

The classified documents probe first broke into public view in August of last year when the FBI raided his residence at Mar-a-Lago. The raid turned up hundreds of documents marked classified.

Last week, CNN also reported that federal prosecutors have obtained a 2021 audio recording wherein Trump was heard claiming to have in his possession a classified document related to a potential attack on Iran.

Apart from the Mar-a-Lago documents, Trump is also the subject of other investigations that stem from his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.