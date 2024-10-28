Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to announce a significant pay rise for thousands of miners during his address to the Mining and Energy Union's national convention in Brisbane on Monday night.

This move follows Federal Labor's industrial relations reforms' referendum for labour hire workers to receive equal pay as regular employees across various sections, including mining, aviation, and meat processing, reported the Australian Associated Press.

Due to the union's diligence in exposing loopholes, at least 4,000 hired workers in NSW and Queensland will receive AU$120 million in pay rises, closing the gap created by companies undercutting enterprise agreements.

"The Liberals said it was a made-up issue, then they said it would wreck the economy," Albanese is expcted to say in the address. "Australians were not fooled. Only the labour movement could have championed this change."

Resources sector employees are vouching for the rollback of labor hire laws and drastic overhaul of industrial relations, including the abolition of awards under a future coalition government.

Albanese claimed that the wage hike will show how concerned the government was about workers and businesses, especially in local communities.

The Mining and Energy Union tendered 46 applications covering 24 coal mine sites in NSW and Queensland seeking Same Job Same Pay orders. Callide Mine has issued a historic decree that would immediately increase labor hire workers' yearly wages by AU$5 million. More orders are anticipated before the regulations go into force on Nov. 1, and the Fair Work Commission is currently reviewing the outstanding applications, Mirage News reported.

MEU General Secretary Grahame Kelly said the proposals are the first stepping stone of an industry-wide labor hire law eradication drive.

"We have $120 million worth of pay rises in the pipeline for over 4000 workers with more to come. This is fantastic news for regional families and communities who will benefit from the extra income that big mining companies have been pocketing."

"Same Job Same Pay is driving pay rises for labour hire workers as intended. It is also leading to mining companies hiring more permanent workers as their financial incentive to outsource is removed."