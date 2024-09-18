Australia's betting giant Tabcorp has launched an office-wide reset, mandating a full return of its employees to the workplace in an effort to reinstate the corporate culture.

Revising its work arrangement policy, Tabcorp has transitioned from a two-day work-from-home framework to a standard five-day workweek. Nonetheless, employees will still have access to flexible arrangements for occasional remote work or adjusted hours, reported News.com.au.

Tabcorp's recent decision to adopt a five-day in-office workweek follows closely on the heels of Amazon's similar announcement. Both companies cite the value of in-person collaboration, with Amazon highlighting its role in driving innovation, connection, and a robust company culture.

Gillon McLachlan, Tabcorp's chief executive, relayed the decision to employees via a memo, confirming that the betting giant's 1500 staff in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane must return to office, effective immediately.

"What this means is that all office-based team members should work in the office, with their team, every day of their working week," the memo stated. "This is a really important step change – we are resetting Tabcorp. Having us together as a team, focused and driving towards our goals will deliver outcomes and success. Being connected as a team also drives a winning culture and supports us to collaborate and achieve our best."

Tabcorp authorities said in advertisements for new roles that McLachlan was supporting a "winning culture" through in-office engagement, 9 News reported.

"We have a dynamic, new CEO in Gillon McLachlan and we're building a winning culture by bringing our office-based teams together onsite every day," the advertisement for a Reward Partner role in Sydney read, per 9 News.