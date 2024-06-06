Sydney and the New South Wales east coast are again in danger of rains and possible floods, following a 12-hour period that saw portions of New South Wales get a month's worth of rain.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM)'s long-term outlook, Australia's western and southern regions may have above average rainfall, while the remainder of the nation is expected to see regular winter precipitation.

Sydney itself was struck with 10mm on Wednesday night, while Wollongong, farther north, received 15–25mm. The BoM has issued a severe weather warning for the whole Illawarra area, which includes the extreme southern suburbs of Sydney, according to The Guardian.

The ever-battered south coast, as well as portions of the central and southern tablelands, are also included in the alert. Due to the slow-moving low-pressure system that is generating the downpour, more rain is likely for Sydney and the Illawarra, with sporadic showers perhaps reaching Victoria's eastern coast, according to meteorologist Angus Hines.

There's a chance of flash flooding as the heavy rain is predicted to continue. Six-hour totals between 50 and 90 millimeters are predicted by forecasters, with certain locations possibly receiving up to 250 millimeters in a single day. The alert zone includes Southern Sydney, where 24-hour totals could be as high as 100mm or as low as 150mm.

As of now, Nowra and Jervis Bay are experiencing the most intense rainfall, while the Upper Nepean River, Hawkesbury and Lower Nepean Rivers, and the Colo River are seeing moderate flooding.

Hines expects a reduction in severity, with merely scattered showers for eastern NSW, even though the rain is predicted to continue until Saturday.

Throughout Sydney, the State Emergency Service (SES) performed several dramatic rescues, including the one in which a guy clung to submerged gear, before being saved.