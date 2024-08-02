In a major drug bust, authorities in Sydney seized methamphetamine estimated to be worth about $828 million, hidden within industrial machinery, on Wednesday.

The police arrested at least two individuals believed to be connected to a criminal syndicate at Sydney's Port Botany, The Guardian reported.

The operation was initiated after Crime Stoppers and intelligence from US Homeland Security Investigations received a tip off from an anonymous source.

The police tracked the container, which originated from the U.S., to the premises in Warwick Farm, following which, the authorities apprehended the alleged culprits.

About a metric ton of methamphetamine, or "ice," was found carefully hidden between two huge industrial machinery inside a shipping container, The Guardian reported.

One of the men was released whilst the other was charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug.

According to Australian Federal Police Detective Superintendent Peter Fogarty, the 896 kilogram cocaine shipment -- worth an estimated $828 million -- was anticipated to be dispersed over Australia's east coast.

"This is a large shipment, which would have [allegedly] made a lot of money and I think this will have a huge impact on this particular syndicate," Fogarty said. "[It] is really a massive amount of drugs, so I think there is very much an organised crime syndicate behind this, a much bigger syndicate that has access to large sums of money."

He underlined the seriousness of the matter by pointing out that at least 25 patients were brought to hospitals every day, as a result of health problems connected to methamphetamine use.

"We will find those responsible and bring them before the courts," Superintendent Fogarty said, according to Courier Mail. "If you know anything about this consignment, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000 or via crimestoppers.com.au. You can report anonymously."

The accused appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for October.