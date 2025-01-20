An independent Australian think tank has raised an alarm, saying retirees were cutting corners instead of spending their superannuation funds under the fear that they might outlive their savings.

The Grattan Institute said in a recent report that Australia's superannuation system was at risk of becoming a "massive inheritance scheme" rather than a retirement funding mechanism, as retirees were becoming net savers rather than using their super to provide for their day-to-day needs, per ABC.net.au.

Despite Australians retiring with sizable superannuation funds (individuals with AU$200,000, and couples have about AU$300,000), many retirees worry about their financial stability. An astounding 60% of people worry they will have a financially stress-free retirement, and 80% of people find retirement planning confusing, the report indicated.

"This is not how it was meant to be. Too few retirees are enjoying the benefits of the savings they built up during their working lives," report author Brendan Coates said. "You're asking people to draw down their savings when they don't know how long they're going to live.

Australians between the ages of 60 and 64 saw a remarkable increase in wealth in 2003–04. Their average net wealth, excluding house equity, had jumped by 14% by 2019–20, while their super balances had soared by 37%, suggesting that that during 16 years, this age group amassed a significant amount of wealth.

Disparities were prevalent in funding support for Australian retirees, who were left to manage their savings on their own without adequate guidance. Approximately 80% of Australian retirees experience confusion and difficulty as they navigate the complexities, despite receiving training during their working years.

"You don't know if you should be drawing 4.5 or 6% a year because you've got a 20% chance of dying before the age of 80, and a 20% chance of living to 94," Coates said.

"The little guidance retirees currently receive is unhelpful — it steers them only into account-based pensions, which require them to manage their spending to avoid the risk of outliving their savings," Coates, the housing and economic security program director at Grattan, said. "Half of those using an account-based pension draw their super at legislated minimum rates."

To tackle this situation, the Grattan Institute proposes a lifetime annuity option for Australians, which will encourage retirees to invest 80% of their super balance above AU$250,000, potentially boosting incomes by 25% and providing a guaranteed lifetime income.